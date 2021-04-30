Feral deer running wild bulldoze native plants in Canterbury eco-sanctuary

Feral deer are destroying thousands of hours of volunteer native planting work on an almost pest-free island in Christchurch’s Lyttelton Harbour.

Quail Island Ecological Restoration Trust chair Ian McLennan made a public submission to regional council Environment Canterbury (ECan) this week, calling for changes to the Regional Pest Management Plan to control and contain the deer.

Volunteers have worked since 1997 to restore Quail Island (Ōtamahua) native ecology, successfully eradicating all pest species but mice, and transforming the island by planting thousands of native plants.

But feral deer running rampant in the wider Banks Peninsula area are posing a problem.

“Although the deer are able to trot across the mudflats at low tide, they are also excellent swimmers,” McLennan told ECan.

He said he used to only ever see the odd deer, but the population had “increased markedly” in recent years, and he now saw them all the time.

The marauding cervines browse on young native plants, and the stags strip bark with their antlers, which eventually kills trees.

“They are destroying thousands of hours of volunteer work.”

McLennan said the Climate Change Commission recommended planting 300,000 hectares of native forest in the next 15 years.

“[But] there’s no point investing vast amounts of money [in planting] if you don’t also invest in a pest control programme.”

In ECan’s Regional Pest Management Plan, deer are listed as an “organism of interest”. McLennan said there was a mechanism for including them if they became a problem.

“There needs to be a containment, similar to the current site-lead plan for feral goats, to create a reduction in the numbers.”

He told councillors if they were not able to get on top of the deer problem at Ōtamahua, planting would have to stop.

McLennan said he had been hesitant to speak out about the problem in the past in case it attracted poachers, which could put the lives of workers and visitors to the island at risk.

But the trust was motivated to go to ECan for help, especially after commercial logging work began on Lyttelton Harbour’s Moepuku Peninsula. There was concern the work could drive more deer to the island.

“Ōtamahua is just one example of what could be done in the peninsula,” McLennan said.

“Corridors of native forest free of pests would be a wonderful legacy for the future, and I hope all landowners can get on the same page about this.”

Department of Conservation (DOC) Mahaanui operations manager Andy Thompson said anecdotally, the population of fallow and red deer on Banks peninsula had been growing, but no counts or surveys had been done.

They were prolific browsers that could completely wipe out their favoured plants from a certain area, he said.

“It’s no surprise deer would be attracted to the extensive planting across Ōtamahua, which would be much more palatable than the pine trees on Moepuku Point.”

DOC had worked with the trust to control the deer, Thompson said, and was looking at options to control those on the island in the near future.

Hunting is not allowed on any public conservation land across Banks Peninsula.