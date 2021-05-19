Twenty companies produce more than half world's single-use plastic, NZ 15th for single-use plastic waste, study finds

Auckland Council's Visy recycling facility has got an upgrade which will allow the region to process 35 per cent of its own plastics.

Twenty companies produce more than half the worldwide “throwaway” single-use plastic that ends up as waste, a new study says.

The new Plastic Waste Makers Index study was published by the Australia-based Minderoo Foundation, which describes itself as “a modern philanthropic organisation” that strives to “solve major global challenges through our key initiatives”.

Partners in the waste makers index included the London School of Economics and Stockholm Environment Institute.

New Zealand gets a brief mention in the research, with this country ranked 15th for single-use plastic waste generation per capita at 39kg per person per year.

Singapore tops that list with 76kg per person, Australia is ranked second with 59kg, Oman is third with 56kg, then come the Netherlands, Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong – all with 55kg, while Switzerland and the US are estimated to generate 53kg.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland Council’s Visy recycling facility upgrade enabled the region to process about 35 per cent of its own plastics.

The study estimated 130 million tonnes of single-use plastics were thrown away worldwide in 2019, with the researchers saying 20 polymer producers accounted for an estimated 55 per cent of single-use plastic waste in 2019.

Oil and gas companies US-based ExxonMobil and China’s Sinopec were first and third for single-use plastic waste generation, while chemicals company US-based Dow was ranked second.

Eleven of the top 20 polymer producers were based in Asia, four were in Europe, three in North America, one in Latin America, and one in the Middle East.

It was estimated that since 2011, 20 of the world’s largest banks had loaned more than US$30 billion for the production of virgin polymers that generated almost all single-use plastic waste, the report said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Labour leader Jacinda Ardern promises to phase out single-use plastics by 2025.

It called for polymer producers to commit to using recycled plastic waste and other sustainable feedstocks, and to set a clear end-date by which they would be making no new plastics from fossil fuels.

“We urgently need polymer producers to turn all their expertise and investment away from producing fossil-fuel-based products and towards using plastic waste as feedstock for recycled polymers,” the report said.

A legally-binding international instrument for plastic pollution needed to be part of the solution.

“Ideally, the treaty would adopt a life-cycle approach to the single-use plastic crisis, covering both the reduction and phase-out of new virgin plastic production, and improved collection and recycling.”

Getty-Images Rubbish, much of it plastic, covers a tributary of the Citarum River outside Bandung, Java, Indonesia in this picture from 2019.

Europe had emerged as a case study for the possibility of a circular plastics economy, with concrete examples of genuinely closed-loop recycling projects, the report said.

At those projects, being built at commercial scale by several of the world’s largest polymer producers, plastic waste was recycled back into new polymers capable of performing the same applications.

But worldwide, companies’ expansion plans threatened to overwhelm hopes of a circular plastics economy.

Producers of the five primary single-use plastic polymers planned to increase capacity by 30 per cent in the next five years. That was in line with the historical growth in demand for single-use plastics from 2005-19, the report said.

That planned growth was based on projections of demand in developing countries. But such “business as usual” increases in single-use plastic consumption would overwhelm the waste collection and recycling infrastructure of those countries, and the vast majority of the plastic would end up as pollution on land and in the ocean.