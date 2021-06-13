New weapon in DOC's arsenal ahead of predicted mega-beech mast

Almost all kākāriki karaka – or orange-fronted parakeets – live in a 30-kilometre slab of Canterbury beech forest.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is using a new tool to get ready for mass beech seed drops this summer, which it fears could trigger an explosion of predators in New Zealand’s native forests.

Using climate modelling data, the department has predicted an increased risk of beech masts in Fiordland, North Otago, South Westland, and North Canterbury later this year.

Beech trees, which make up more than 2 million hectares of New Zealand’s native bush alone, only drop their seeds every few years, triggered in part by significant temperature increases between two consecutive summers.

While the seeds provide food for some native species, they also fuel an upsurge in rodents and stoats, which have devastating impacts on wildlife if not controlled.

DOC monitoring science adviser Terry Greene said this spring, the team would use remote sensing to detect when beech trees first started to flower.

They would collect time-stamped, geo-referenced images from light aircraft and satellites, to see exactly where the trees were flowering, and how intensely.

Remote sensing technology had improved “in leaps and bounds” over the past few years, he said.

“Depending on the type of satellite and how much you’re willing to pay, you can get resolutions from 30-metres-square per pixel, down to about 1.3 or 0.5 metres a pixel.

“Thirty [square] metre pixels are rather large, you can’t really pick things out. But once you get down to 1.5m, we as ecologists can see things that make more sense to us.”

Greene said while beech flowers were not guaranteed to turn into seeds, this tool would allow them to ramp up pest control at risky sites before it became a problem.

Alden Williams/Stuff A red beech tree catches the afternoon sun. Beech makes up 2 million hectares of New Zealand’s native bush.

“Knowing in advance will be really useful, [because] we only have a certain amount of resources to throw at it. This can give us a much earlier idea.”

Greene said until recently, DOC had people “hanging out of helicopters”, chopping bits of trees off to count seeds before they began to fall. They also used funnels to catch falling seeds, but that came much later in the process.

“We’re hoping to eventually have a semi-automated tool we can use every spring to back up our masting predictions, based off the summer temperatures.”

Mass beech masts were both a blessing and a curse to conservation work, he said,

“When you get a big pulse of seeds [dropping] like that, it’s really good for the birds. Kākā, for example, only breed during mast events.

“But the downside of this is rodents living in our forests also like a good seed – and they’re only limited by food in terms of how often they can breed.”

Rat and mouse numbers would likely see a sharp spike, and as well as chowing down on beech seeds, Greene said they tended to get stuck into native insects, lizards, and nesting bird species like tūī, bellbirds, and grey warblers.

Supplied A mouse-filled trout caught in a Southland river during a previous beech mast season.

With more rodents available as food, stoat and ferret numbers would also rise, and after the seeds had been eaten and the rodent numbers dropped off, they would double down on the birds, he said.

Greene said DOC hoped to find more conservation uses for remote sensing in the future, like animal counts, or detecting trees that might be affected by kauri dieback or by possums.

Camera-mounted drones were already being used in field trials to detect wilding pine infestations before they started to spread.