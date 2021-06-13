Goldminer fined $51k for discharging dirty water into West Coast creek

A West Coast goldminer has been fined $51,000 for disturbing and contaminating a creek near Greymouth.

The West Coast Regional Council brought charges against CMR Mining and its director, Brent Damon Whyte, of discharging contaminants to land where they may enter water and disturbing a river bed in breach of the Resource Management Act.

The company and Whyte pleaded guilty and were fined $51,000 in the Greymouth District Court on Tuesday.

The court heard how the council had given the company numerous chances to clean up before laying charges.

READ MORE:

* Three rogue digging escapades investigated on West Coast

* Water quality complaints on the rise on West Coast

* Gold mining company Crescent Creations dug up 290 metres of stream bed



According to the summary of facts, CMR Mining went into liquidation in March 2020 and Whyte was the only shareholder and sole director.

Supplied The mining company had disturbed the creek bed for 400m until its bank collapsed.

The company carried out an alluvial gold mining operation employing several people at Notown on the West Coast. It had a resource consent from the West Coast Regional Council since 2014 to divert and disturb various creeks, take water and discharge sediment-laden water to land for 10 years.

However, as part of its conditions it needed to keep a buffer of 5 metres from creeks and discharges must only take place from mining ponds. Any discharge was not to discolour water more than 100m away and not increase the natural turbidity of the waterway.

The summary of facts says a council enforcement officer saw Twelve Mile Creek discoloured with sediment in May 2019.

An employee was using an excavator in Livingstone Creek in breach of its consent conditions.

An infringement and two abatement notices were issued and the fee paid. The company was ordered to do remedial work to the 4ha of land which had been disturbed in excess of its resource consent. It failed to do any work.

Enforcement officers found Twelve Mile Creek again discoloured in July 2019.

“The dirty sediment-laden water of Twelve Mile Creek was discharging into the much clearer waters of the Grey River. They noted that Livingstone Creek was significantly discoloured with sediment. It had a clay/brown colour.”

When approached Whyte told the officers to deal with his site foreman and drove off.

The officers found fully loaded dump trucks driving across the bed of Livingstone Creek and dirty water was being discharged without going to the mine’s settling ponds first.

About 400m of Livingstone Creek’s bed was disturbed and its bank had collapsed.

“Upstream of the disturbance the creek was clean. It became significantly discoloured as it flowed through the mine area.”

Testing found a significant increase in turbidity and total suspended solids significantly affecting water quality flowing into the Grey River.

Whyte declined to take responsibility and claimed the dirty water came from above the mine site.

The company had previously worked as a contractor for a company served with abatement and infringement notices for disturbing land beyond its resource consent conditions in 2017 and 2018.

CMR Mining Ltd was issued an infringement notice in 2018.

It paid the council’s costs of investigating the breaches.