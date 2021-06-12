Hope as cause of fatal infection wiping out yellow-eyed penguins discovered

DOC says up to 93 per cent of hoiho chicks in the South Island contract the deadly infection.

Humans might not be the only species in New Zealand lining up to receive life-saving vaccinations soon.

In collaboration with the Department of Conservation (DOC), a team of researchers led by the UK’s Northumbria University has discovered a new bacteria species which has been causing deadly infections in yellow-eyed penguin chicks.

The yellow-eyed penguin–or hoiho–is one of the world’s rarest penguins, and is considered nationally endangered with between 4000 and 5000 birds left.

Numbers of the native penguins have been on the decline for the past 20 years, in part due to outbreaks of a diphtheria-like infection that is particularly fatal to young chicks.

Diseased chicks were commonly treated with antibiotics, but this often failed to save them.

The research team took swabs from the mouths of yellow-eyed penguin chicks from nests at four breeding sites of the Otago peninsula.

Bacteria associated with diphtheria-like infections in chicks were able to be isolated and genome sequenced, which helped researchers understand how the ‘avian diphtheria’ was attacking the penguin chicks, and how it might be treated.

Lead researcher Vartul Sangal said not only have they identified a new species of bacteria which is causing these infections, but they have discovered some proteins that could be used to develop a vaccine in the future.

“Interestingly, these strains also possessed unique DNA sequences which enabled us to develop a simple test to rapidly and reliably identify the infection.

“A rapid detection may help facilitate an early treatment of infected chicks, improving their chances of survival.”

DOC technical advisor Melanie Young said a large chunk of the penguin population usually picked up the infection.

Amy Wright/Stuff Visitors to the Catlins are charmed by the sight of five hoiho (yellow eyed penguin) waddling up and down the beach. (Video first published in November 2019)

“Avian diphtheria has affected up to 93 per cent of hoiho chicks in their northern range [the South Island] for more than 20 years, with the disease being fatal if left untreated.

“If chicks don’t survive year after year, this has a knock-on effect on population stability.”

The newly-discovered Corynebacterium species affects chicks aged between one and 28 days. They developed thick puss and ulcers in their mouths, which could prevent the chicks from eating until they starved to death.

DOC threatened species veterinarian Kate McInnes said the rapid decline in hoiho numbers meant they were facing extinction across their northern range.

“This study has helped us to understand how the bacterium attacks its host, in this case, baby yellow-eyed penguins.

“It means that we can focus our treatments to ensure that more yellow-eyed penguin chicks survive.”