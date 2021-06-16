DOC backtracks on decision to allow cattle grazing along West Coast river

The Haast River and Clarkes Bluff area is subject to a grazing concession that has just been rescinded by DOC.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has withdrawn permission for a West Coast farmer to graze his cattle along the Haast River because they cannot be fenced in.

DOC granted a three-year concession to Haast farmer John Cowan in 2020 to graze up to 60 cattle all year round, and 50 calves for six months of the year, on 736 hectares between the Roaring Billy and the confluence of the Landsborough River.

The area is within a UNESCO World Heritage Park and next to Mt Aspiring National Park.

DOC has now rescinded the concession because it would be “impractical” to fence the area.

The application was publicly notified and a hearing was held in Hokitika in 2018 after two submissions were received in support of it and 34 against.

At the time, Cowan said he bought the lease 40 years ago, but the land had been grazed for 150 years.

“It's the first time we've had to publicly notify the application. We just got it renewed with no fuss before. This is totally new to us ... we're fighting for our lives basically,” he said.

Supplied The area of conservation land grazed by Haast farmer John Cowan.

DOC director-general Lou Sanson granted the concession in 2020 for three years, with strict conditions including fencing and monitoring at Cowan’s cost. Local populations of Coprosma wallii, a rare shrub, and ribbonwood also had to be fenced.

Sanson said in a statement on Wednesday that Cowan asked for the fencing conditions to be reconsidered, saying they were impractical, raised animal welfare issues, and were economically unviable.

“We tried our best to come to a workable solution to keep the cows within the licence area applied for, while balancing the needs of the farmer.

“I visited the site and met with the family to seek their views, and I have some sympathy for their situation,” he said.

However, independent advice confirmed fencing was not practical and there were no alternative practical methods to contain the stock in the licence area.

The fencing provisions were fundamental to the initial decision to approve the application, Sanson said.

Without fencing, grazing was inconsistent with the Conservation Act and other statutory planning documents that DOC must abide by.

“This decision should in no way be seen as setting a precedent for other grazing activities in South Westland,” he said.

“Grazing licences will be treated on their own merits on a case-by-case basis, and according to agreements reached with adjoining landowners to create the Mt Aspiring National Park in 1963.”

The Cowan family has been approached for comment.