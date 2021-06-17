Wellington eco-sanctuary, a potential kākāpō paradise, needs millions in funding

The hills above the Hutt Valley contain some of the oldest native forest in the country, and a long-held dream held by Zealandia founder Jim Lynch could soon see it become a fenced eco-sanctuary, 3310 hectares in size.

Plans for a kākāpō paradise in the hills above the Hutt Valley are proceeding apace, but the future of the sanctuary rests in the balance. The issue: funding.

If funding could be found, “it would be a biodiversity asset with national significance”, Greater Wellington Regional councillor Thomas Nash, chairman of the council’s climate committee, said a meeting on the sanctuary yesterday.

The Wainuiomata Mainland Island Sanctuary, proposed by the regional council, would encompass 3310 hectares of native bush behind the suburb of Wainuiomata. Once fenced, it would create a home that would be ideal for kākāpō, thanks to a rare abundance of mature rimu trees, along with hihi (stitchbird) and rowi kiwi.

The council’s environment committee set up a working group in November last year to explore the idea of setting up the sanctuary, and commissioned Jim Lynch, the founder of Wellington’s Zealandia, to carry out a feasibility study.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The sanctuary is now 40ha smaller than first predicted, with the fence taking a shorter route along the ridge line.

Initial cost predictions for the project included $13m for fence construction, $2.5m for pest eradication, $1.5m for equipment, vehicles and buildings, and $7.5m for five years’ operational expenditure. Ongoing annual operational expenditure was estimated at around $1.5m.

Technical solutions were in the works to make the river crossing predator-proof, and the fence itself designed to contain clever climbing kākāpō.

A cultural impact assessment had since been drafted by local iwi Taranaki Whānui and now sits with the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust for approval.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Regional councillor Thomas Nash, left, Zealandia founder Jim Lynch, and Orongorongo Valley ranger Ricky Clarkson on the ridge line overlooking the sanctuary site.

The council had set aside $300,000 in annual funding for work in the sanctuary area, including predator control and park management. But the vast majority of the funding should come from central Government, through the Department of Conservation, because the sanctuary would be national asset, Nash said at the meeting.

“Any future threatened species sanctuary would need the Department of Conservation to lead on the work,” he said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The sanctuary is home to huge mature rimu trees, a rarity and ideal source of food for kākāpō.

DOC, which co-funded the feasibility study with the council, was conducting a biodiversity assessment using their own experts to understand the potential benefits for species.

DOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment after yesterday’s council meeting.

Supplied The initial projected fence line for the sanctuary, which surrounds the water catchment zone. (File photo)

Senior regional council official Wayne O’Donnell told the meeting that some philanthropists had expressed interest in backing the sanctuary after seeing “Fight for the Wild”, a documentary film and podcast series exploring the notion of a Predator Free 2050, made by Radio New Zealand.

Crown-owned pest eradication project Predator Free 2050 Ltd had also suggested it could help with trapping outside the fence to make the sanctuary even safer, O’Donnell said.