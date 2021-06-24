Record high water quality at popular Tasman District swimming spots

Paines Ford, on the outskirts of Tākaka in Golden Bay, is one of the popular swimming spots across Tasman District that was monitored over summer 2020-21. The results kept the site in the “blue/excellent” category.

Water quality was high at popular swimming spots across Tasman District that were monitored last summer, with 99.4 per cent of dry-weather​ samples complying with guidelines.

That near-perfect result for fine-weather​ samples taken between mid-November 2020 and March 2021 was up from 99 per cent for the previous summer and an average of 97 per cent over the past 10 years.

Tasman District Council environmental information manager Rob Smith on Thursday told elected members on the operations committee the latest result was a record.

The water quality at the beaches and in the rivers across Tasman District was “great”.

Colin Smith/Stuff Tasman District Council resource scientist Trevor James, pictured using a water quality meter in 2010, says for most sites, an exceedance of the standards or guidelines is likely after more than 20mm of rain in 24 hours.

Most issues were related to floods “and that’s the world over – you’ll always breach on a flood,” Smith said.

Of 215 samples taken during summer 2020-21 at six freshwater, four coastal and two tidal river sites, only one alarm/red level exceedance of the national microbiological water quality guidelines was recorded during fine​ weather – at Pohara Beach.

“This occurred within two hours before high tide,” says council resource scientist Trevor James in a report on the matter, which Smith presented to the committee. “It is a common occurrence to have high faecal indicator bacteria concentrations near high tide at this site.”

Before the meeting, James told Stuff the reason for the high faecal indicator bacteria concentrations at the Pohara site was not clear, but further analysis was planned in conjunction with the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR).

It was possible for such bacteria to become naturalised in an environment where it “may not necessarily be causing disease”, James said.

When rainfall-affected samples were included, 11 alarm/red exceedances were recorded in the overall tally.

“For most sites, particularly freshwater sites, an exceedance of the standards or guidelines is likely after more than 20mm of rainfall in 24 hours,” James says in the report.

“For a few sites, more than 10mm of rainfall within 48 hours can be enough to produce an exceedance, particularly if there is intensive farming or urbanisation in the upstream catchment, e.g. Pohara Beach. To keep the public aware of this risk, council issues standard guidance for people to avoid swimming within 48 hours of rain.”

No non-compliance results were recorded at the freshwater sites tested. Three of those sites – the Lee Reserve, Paines Ford and Waitapu Bridge – were in the “blue/excellent” category.

VIRGINIA WOOLF/Stuff Kaiteriteri was downgraded in 2020-21 from “Good” to “Fair” under the Ministry for the Environment Suitability for Recreation Grade criteria but was still a “great place to swim”.

Included in the freshwater sites sampled last summer were three in the Buller catchment, near Murchison. Two were in the Buller River, at Riverside campground and at O’Sullivans Bridge, while the third was in the Maruia River, 1km upstream of the Buller.

“Results showed that each of the sites were well within ‘swimmable’ levels on all but one occasion, which was influenced by rain,” James says.

Marine sites were tested and measured using the Ministry for the Environment Suitability for Recreation Grade criteria.

When rainfall-affected samples were included, Rabbit Island main beach continued to be graded “Very Good”, Māpua Leisure Park beaches were “Good” and Pohara Beach moved from “Poor” to “Fair”. Kaiteriteri was downgraded from “Good” to “Fair” due to three samples being above 140 enterococci/100ml.

A large flood in the Motueka River on January 21 may have influenced two of those three samples – on January 26 and 29 – but the other on February 23 was within a long, dry period, James says.

Smith told councillors Kaiteriteri could be affected by the Motueka River and a little creek that ran around the back of the campground, which was “up and down”.

“It’s not like there’s a leaking septic tank, it’s just random,” Smith said.

Although the grade for Kaiteriteri Beach had dropped slightly, it was “still a great place to swim”.

“I think, the safest thing for everybody to remember ... is that invariably Tasman’s rivers and beaches are really good but if it’s rained and they’re dirty, then you should take more caution,” he said.

Meanwhile, toxic algae levels never exceeded interim guidelines at monitored sites over the 2020-21 season. No dog deaths suspected to have been caused by toxic algae have been recorded since 2010.

However, James points out in his report that the monitoring of toxic algae is “very limited due to the small area sampled”.

“While the use of drones for this assessment over a much larger area would be a much more effective way to sample, this is currently beyond council resources,” he says.