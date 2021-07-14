Clock is ticking for baby orca, but no time limit has been placed on the search for its pod

Tracy Cooper, middle and Ingrid Visser from the Orca Research Trust give the stranded baby orca a massage in the sea at Plimmerton Boating Club.

It’s been a long, cold night for the team in the water at the Plimmerton Boating Club., and for the baby orca they’re charged with.

Temperatures dropped below zero but, according to Department of Conservation marine species manager Ian Angus, the calf was doing well – considering what it had been through.

The question of when to call time on the search hangs over the story, but at the moment the team was taking it day by day with no time limit in place.

A scenario planning meeting would be happening later today, but “the main objective remains to reunite the orca with its pod”, Angus said.

Wayne Rix About 100 people have been involved in the operation to care for the orca and the search for its family.

“If we feel its health has been compromised, we would have to make some tough decisions.”

Two vets were on-site, doing blood tests and a physical exam. Previous blood test results showed mild anaemia, but as the calf hadn’t been fed by its mother in days and had been through a stressful experience, this was to be expected. International experts had been consulted.

The calf had been given fluids and electrolytes, but taking blood from an orca was a specialist skill. “Thin skin, thick blubber, and then a layer of muscle,” Angus said.

A sighting of a pod on Tuesday afternoon near Raumati saw a boat dispatched, hopes high that it could be its family, the description of the pod matching eyewitnesses reports from when the calf stranded on Sunday.

But by the time the boat got out there, it was growing dark, and the search was cut short. By now, the pod could be anywhere.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The baby orca is entertained by volunteer Joseph Rivers.

Orca could travel up to 300 kilometres a day, Angus said, but there were hopes that because they’d lost a member, they’d be moving slower, and might have stuck around.

The ties between mother and calf were strong, he said, and orca had been shown to mourn for prolonged periods after losing a family member.

A plane and a boat would be setting out again today to resume the search. In the event they found the right pod, the calf would likely be hoisted out of the water in a sling, and then transported by car or boat closer to the pod.

It was that, or wait, with crossed fingers, for the pod to come closer, and then release the calf from its pen. The strong bond between mother and calf would take over from there.

Anyone who spotted an orca pod, anywhere between Wellington and Whanganui, was urged to stick with the pod for as long as possible, report the location and direction of the pod’s travel, take pictures and video, and share with 0800 DOC HOT or wellington@doc.govt.nz as soon as possible.