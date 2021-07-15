Baby orca volunteers bringing in portable pool for Toa in case Wellington weather turns bad

Plimmerton resident Justin Stretch (Ngāti Toa) saw the pod enter the harbour on Sunday afternoon. He'd been helping the team care for baby orca Toa at the Plimmerton Boating Club around the clock since.

A portable pool is being will be brought to the Plimmerton beach north of Wellington where a stranded orca calf is being cared for as part of the contingency planning for bad weather.

Department of Conservation marine species manager Ian Angus, says a temporary holding pool is being arranged as a safety measure with sea swells of up to four metres and potential gale force winds expected on Friday.

“This is a back-up plan for if we feel the sea has got too rough and the calf’s welfare, and the welfare of volunteers on site, may be compromised,” Angus said in a statement.

Choppy seas and high winds mean there is a risk the calf, named Toa (meaning brave), will be buffeted into the structures that are forming the animal’s temporary pen.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Conditions have halted the search for the missing pod, with the focus now on caring for baby Toa.

“We’ll only move the animal into the holding pool if we have to – putting the animal into the pool would only be a temporary measure and is certainly not a long-term solution.”

Shifting the animal to the pool would also mitigate a health and safety issue for volunteers who will be in the water caring for the calf. The pool can hold 32,000 litres of seawater.

Metservice is predicting northerly winds rising to gale force for the region, and 1-metre swells are expected.

Health assessments showed the animal remained stable. Toa was fed again Wednesday afternoon.

There have been no further reported sightings of orca pods.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Toa the orca is entertained in its pen by a group of volunteers, who have been working in shifts to prevent the juvenile bumping his nose into the walls and net of his pen.

At least four volunteers were in the water with the orca at all times and a pair of observers sit in the shelter of a makeshift windbreak, counting the number of times Toa comes up for air each minute.

Being out of water during the stranding was enough to make his back seize up, and thrashing around on the rocks had left his fin damaged.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wind and rain are closing in on the boating club, with weather predicted to worsen over the next few hours.

Thanks to the volunteers’ work to keep him moving, he was getting better by the day. He was fed this morning and remained stable.

The orca became stranded on Sunday, and at four to six months old he’s not yet weaned, and would not survive in the wild alone.

If anyone spots an orca pod, they are asked to take note of the location and direction of travel, to film or take pictures, and to call 0800 DOC HOT. If possible, people are asked to stay with the pod, while keeping a safe distance.