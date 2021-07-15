Volunteers, experts, still hopeful as search for orca pod enters fourth day

Toa the orca, stranded on the rocks on Sunday near Plimmerton, on Wednesday romped around his pen with its carers.

The search for a baby orca’s pod enters its fourth day, as volunteers and professionals continue to work around the clock to look after the stranded calf.

The orca became stranded near Plimmerton, north of Wellington, on Sunday, and since then he has captured the nation’s hearts, with hundreds heading out in the biting wind to catch a glimpse of the aptly Toa (brave).

The Department of Conservations' Marine Species Manager, Ian Angus, said there were lots of positive signs when it came to the calf’s rehabilitation.

“The calf seems to be responding well to the feed, we’re seeing some signs of slightly more activity, they are all positive.

“But I just want to highlight, the animal has been through a certain amount of trauma, there is still a real body of work we need to do on the orca calf to get it to full health, but we are seeing some positive signs there.”

He caused a small kerfuffle on Wednesday evening when he started racing around the pen – “evening zoomies” as they’ve been called. The vet checked him but no new concerns were found.

The second task was locating the orca’s pod. At four to six months old, he was not yet weaned, and would not survive in the wild alone.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Toa has been looked after by volunteers, who have been working in shifts to keep the little guy safe.

On Wednesday some sightings were reported to DOC, off the Kāpiti Coast, but these were unable to be verified.

A second pod was spotted near Taranaki, but it was unclear whether it was Toa’s pod. DOC, Whale Rescue/Orca Rescue and local iwi Ngāti Toa were seeking to confirm the sighting before further decisions were made.

Locating the pod was a tough job, and there were no guarantees, but the team was still hopeful, Angus said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff DOC’s marine species manager, Ian Angus, said Toa had gone through a certain amount of trauma, but rehabilitation signs were positive.

“Core to all our decision-making is looking at the health and welfare of the orca.

“But we feel at the moment that we have a few days up our sleeves where hopefully we can carry on the work to restore it, maintaining and watching its health throughout, and at the same time try and find the pod, so we can reunite the orca calf with its parents.”

If the pod was not located, another option would be to integrate it into another pod.

“We’d have to find a pod that has juveniles and a lactating female, we’d have to think about whether there is a risk about whether that pod would accept the calf, and what would be the consequences if they didn’t, and instead of going through that exercise, do we wait another couple of days?”

Visiting the orca calf has certainly been a different school holiday activity, and Angus thanked everyone who had turned up for being respectful.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Hundreds of people have been out to visit the young orca.

“The interest in the orca calf has been quite overwhelming at times. We’ve got a lot of people doing some great work, from bringing food down, to coming down and being very respectful, just to offer their support, and also people going into the water, just to help with that rehabilitation, people have just been tremendous.”

It’s estimated hundreds of people visited the Toa on Wednesday alone, with DOC asking if people do come down to please leave dogs at home.

Local Nicki Manawaiti had brought her grandchildren down to see the orca.

“It was something exciting, something close to home. It is exciting for the kids to have something look at.They think it’s pretty cool.

“Where would you normally see something like that?”

If anyone spots an orca pod, they are asked to take note of location and direction of travel, to take pictures, and to call 0800 DOC HOT. If possible, people are asked to stay with the pod, while keeping a safe distance.