Taking Toa to his final resting place: 'Tangaroa had his way with him in the end'

It was a very peaceful time when, Toa, the rescued baby orca died of natural causes, and surrounded by aroha.

As his breathing became shallower and his heart rate weakened, a hush fell over those who had gathered to be with Toa the orphan orca in his final moments.

Under a bright moon and cloudless sky, the life of the young calf – who became separated from his pod, before washing up on a beach near Plimmerton, north of Porirua, 12 days earlier – finally came to an end on Friday night.

While the desperate air and on-shore search to reunite Toa with his mother or with another pod proved fruitless, those who worked so tirelessly to tend to him were determined to envelope him in aroha in his last stage of life.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dr Ingrid Visser, from the Orca Research Trust, sheds a quiet tear after the rescued orca Toa died .

Among his human family present on Friday night was teenager Ben Norris​, the first person to discover the orca, marine biologist Dr Ingrid Visser​ – one of a host of experts involved in Toa's care – and numerous Department of Conservation and Orca Rescue Trust staff.

Virginia Fallon/Stuff Porirua man Ezra Jennings-Tedro was one of the scores of volunteers who kept Toa company .

Members of the Hongoeka​ whānau of local iwi Ngāti Toa Rangatira​ were there too, including Justin Stretch​, Sandra McGill​ and Rongoa Richmond​.

After receiving an urgent call from Visser explaining Toa’s condition was in rapid decline, the trio slapped on their wetsuits and rushed to Toa’s sea pen at Plimmerton Boating Club, a pen he had only returned to two days earlier.

“It was starting to look like things were going downhill,” Stretch said.

With many of the regular volunteers already in the water, they waded in beside the orca, with Stretch and Richmond immediately moving to cradle Toa’s head.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Hongoeka whānau Justin Stretch, left, Sandra McGill and Rongoa Richmond gather after the rescued orca Toa died of natural causes on Friday night.

“We knew what was coming,” Stretch said. As several karakia were uttered, the calf quietly faded away.

“It was a very peaceful time. Everybody was very calm. He was calm. He couldn’t have slipped away any better,” Richmond said.

While his death occurred relatively quickly, there had been signs earlier on Friday that Toa’s condition was deteriorating. Toa lacked energy and was suffering buoyancy issues, requiring the calf to be held up by volunteers in the shallows for long periods.

As Māori tangihanga custom dictated, Stretch spent the night with Toa’s tūpāpaku (body of the deceased) before being farewelled by Toa’s carers at dawn. He then made the short trip from the boating club to his final resting place at Hongoeka Bay.

DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION Toa being put back into his sea pen earlier this week.

“It was a beautiful night, a cloudless night. The moon was shining through the trailer on us. It was perfect,” Stretch said.

McGill said the ceremony was “beautiful” with people gathered in a half-circle around the trailer supporting Toa’s frame.

While the exact location of Toa’s final resting place would not be released, Richmond said it was “close” to where Norris first found the orca.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Toa doing orca yoga in his pool ahead of his planned move back to the ocean pen this week.

“Living in Hongoeka, we have a connection to the sea, and when he was beached, there was an urgency there for him. We could see he was a pēpē (baby). We could see he needed help.

“Putting him to rest where he is was very important to us, especially as Hongoeka whānau. It just finished it off, sort of. Made it complete,” Richmond said.

Even though Toa’s story didn’t have the happy ending everybody was hoping for, the iwi took solace in the fact the orphan calf didn’t need to be euthanised.

“Our primary concern was always his health and welfare. We’ve always made that quite clear. We wanted him to get back with his pod, with his whānau, as soon as possible... we were holding out hope that he would be healthy enough to rehabilitate, and we would find his pod.

“As that didn’t happen, the option of euthanising was there ... it’s not a nice thing to think about, especially when you’ve been around that pēpē for so long, but in end, we didn’t have to use it.

“We put him back in his sea pen, and Tangaroa had his way with him in the end,” Stretch said.