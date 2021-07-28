Upper Hutt defers Significant Natural Areas discussion after strong opposition from residents

Councillors in Upper Hutt have supported a motion to defer pre-consultation with residents on a controversial plan change that locals fear could strip them of rights over private land and decrease property values.

Residents have reacted angrily to the Upper Hutt City Council’s Significant Natural Areas (SNA) programme which they say has kept them in the dark and progressed under stealth.

A council meeting on Wednesday had to be moved to a theatre because the 100 people who turned out to oppose the plans could not fit in the council chambers. The locals wanted the council to hold off on consultation with residents on Plan Change 48, a district plan amendment which would introduce the controversial SNAs

The council voted to support councillor Paul Lambert’s​ motion to wait for the central government to release its final version of the national policy statement on indigenous biodiversity before resuming pre-consultation.

Earlier this month, the Upper Hutt City Council shared its draft policies concerning Plan Change 48. SNAs aim to conserve native flora and fauna by protecting areas supporting important ecosystems.

Lambert said he’d submitted the motion because of the concern and confusion within the community about Plan Change 48. There was no need to move ahead when they didn’t know the full extent of the government’s intentions, he said.

Landowners in non-urban areas across the country are concerned about SNAs, fearing they could be stripped of rights over private land and decrease property values.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Significant Natural Areas aim to conserve native flora and fauna by protecting areas supporting important ecosystems.

In Upper Hutt, critics of the council claimed there was a lack of consultation, and took aim how draft SNAs were identified.

In the public submissions Ashley Barker​ said, “I purchased my land, and I look after my land. I want the right to look after my land and pass it on to my children and my children’s children.”

He wanted to know how his 50 acres of land in Akatarawa, which he said was largely covered in exotic flora, had been selected.

THE DETAIL/RNZ RNZ's podcast The Detail speaks to a West Coast landowner to find out why they are so angry at the latest moves to identify and protect SNAs. (First published June 11, 2021)

“They made the assessment based on Google maps.”

Whitemans Valley resident Sonali James​ quipped everything green appeared to have been included as an SNA.

Keith Budd​ took aim at councillors for not setting a transparent and open dialogue with affected ratepayers.

Multiple speakers expressed disgust that no public meeting was held, and that affected parties had able to arrange only a single meeting with officers at their request.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Wednesday’s meeting had to be moved to a theatre in an adjacent building because there was not enough room in the council chambers for all the people who turned out to support the Councillor Paul Lambert’s motion to defer Plan Change 48 pre-consultation.

Farmer Noeline Berkett​ was one of the few speakers not to support Lambert’s motion.

She said the impetus was on individual landowners to work with council officers and raise any concerns they had with the draft SNAs.

“We sorted it out with the council officers. We did not do it through Facebook, and we did not go over for a grizzle with the neighbours.”

She said consultation should not be halted as it would undo progress that had been already been made.

A slightly altered motion was supported unanimously by councillors and will be effective from August 2.