Porirua beach cleanup crew picks up 160kg of rubbish in 100m

Volunteers collected 160kg of rubbish from the Porirua Harbour inlet on Saturday. From left: Robyn Wilson, Michelle Stronach-Marsh, Fleur Rowe, Wayne Gazley, Lorraine Shaab, Rachel Calver.

A beach cleanup crew collected 160kg of rubbish in two hours in an area of 100 square metres in the wetlands near Porirua Harbour on Saturday.

Petone Beach Cleanup Crew founder Lorraine Shaab has coined it “the Great Wellington Garbage Patch”.

She had been picking up rubbish in public places since 2015 and said that without a doubt the problem was getting worse. But she said this stretch of shoreline at the Porirua Harbour inlet took the cake.

Their estimate of weight means every square metre of the shoreline held 1.6kg of waste – and there was still rubbish on the ground when they were done. “You would need an army.”

Supplied Lorraine Shaab is worried about the animals who live among the remains of human laziness.

Six volunteers, including Shaab herself, Michelle Stronach-Marsh from Plogging in Petone and Wayne Gazley from Keep Hutt Valley Beautiful, took to the beach on Saturday, armed with sacks donated by local business Kereru Brewing.

The amount of rubbish in the natural catchment area of the inlet was devastating. “It was beyond belief,” she said.

Shaab lives in Upper Hutt, and as a beach goer and an animal lover, she felt she had to do her bit. “There is a growing number of muppets who think the ground is a rubbish bin.”

Supplied So much rubbish had collected in the little inlet, the volunteers had to leave without collecting all of it.

They found everything from bottles, to cans, to takeaway containers, and a huge number of small plastic scraps and packaging offcuts.

“We just cherry-picked the rubbish, there was just so much, and so many smaller pieces. There was polystyrene broken up into little balls and we had to just walk over it.”

Shaab said it made her sad to think of the animals affected. She was moved by the care and death of orca calf Toa, down the road in Plimmerton.

“We had a cleanup at Petone Beach [the week before] and we had 40 volunteers show up – it was the most we had ever had. I do believe it was because of the orca.”

Supplied Porirua Harbour beach cleanup, where 160kg of rubbish was collected in 2 hours, in 100 square metres.

Most of the rubbish at the inlet appeared to be quite new, unlike what they had found further up the Wainuiomata coast, where the plastic was aged and brittle. “There we could pick up a milk bottle and crush it in our hands.”

What keeps her going? “I love my animals and I am stubborn, I won’t give up. That one piece of plastic may just save that one bird.”