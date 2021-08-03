Increasing numbers of native hawks dying of lead poisoning

An increasing number of harrier hawks are dying from lead poisoning after eating dead animals shot during pest control, a rescue organisation says.

Oxford Bird Rescue co-founder Scott Bowman said it was now second the biggest threat to the native hawk, next to being hit by vehicles.

Bowman attributed the rise in poisonings to shooters doing pest control, thinking they were “doing the right thing” by leaving carcasses behind for predators to eat.

If a lead bullet even passed through a carcass, the remnants could get into a hawk’s bloodstream, he said.

Bowman said of the 10 injured or ill hawks the rescue organisation was looking after at present,, three had lead poisoning.

Oxford Bird Rescue and Wildlife Hospital in Christchurch is seeing a rise in the number of harrier hawks with lead contamination.

Symptoms included clenched talons, tremors and severe seizures. Without the use of their talons, hawks then suffered from starvation as they were unable to grasp food, he said.

“We’ve definitely had more cases of lead poisoning this year than in the past 10 years.”

South Island Wildlife Hospital veterinarian Dr Pauline Howard said it time New Zealand looked at the use of lead shot, with other countries already choosing to ban it due to its effect on wildlife and the environment.

A ban on the use of lead shot in wetlands in the European Union came into force in January. Member states with less than 20 per cent wetlands have until February 2023 to implement the ban.

Denmark was the first country to implement a national ban on lead in hunting ammunition last year, with the Government announcing a transition period until 2023 before the ban is fully implemented.

Howard said lead shot did not disappear from the environment and affected livestock grazing on crops where predator shooting had taken place. That in turn had an effect on humans ingesting both crops and meat.

The rise in poisonings is attributed to shooters doing pest control, thinking they were "doing the right thing" by leaving carcasses behind for predators to eat.

The hospital had the ability to measure lead levels in hawks, she said, with levels in some birds “horrific”.

One harrier hawk she will be treating for the next two months had a reading of 10 milligrams of lead per litre. Anything over 0.2mg/litre is considered poisoning.

While Howard believed the hawk would survive, others with lower levels had died.

Oxford Bird Rescue co-founder Scott Bowman says if a lead bullet even passes through a carcass, the remnants can get into a hawk's bloodstream.

“It comes down to how long they have been trying to cope with it.”

The poisoning often led to them being at higher risk of being hit by vehicles on the road as their reflexes were compromised, she said.

Howard described duck shooting season as having been an “absolute disaster” for young harrier hawks. She is keen to educate hunters on the dangers of leaving their catch behind.

From May 1, Fish and Game banned non-toxic shot for waterfowl hunting over open water in all shotguns except the .410 on public (including DOC) and private land.

Dunedin Wildlife Hospital Trust manager Jordana Whyte said they were beginning to see lead toxicity in smaller urban birds like tui, believed to have been caused by water sources.

Whyte said she would like to see some further investigation as to why people were using lead bullets and what a possible replacement could be.

“A lot of people think lead bullets were banned years ago but they are only banned over waterways. They are still being used today.”