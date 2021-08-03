'Everyone wants a legacy': Funding boost to double land protected by QEII Trust over next four years

A funding announcement by Conservation Minister Kiri Allan will see $8 million going towards protecting land under the QEII covenant scheme. Pictured: Marc Daglish, who can speak to the benefits of protecting land with a covenant.

A Government funding boost is set to double the current quota of protected land on private property, to safeguard the environmental work done through employment scheme Jobs for Nature.

Funding of $8 million will allow Queen Elizabeth II National Trust, Ngā Kairauhī Papa (QEII) to increase the number of sites under its protection by 264 over the next four years.

The funding, announced by Minister of Conservation Kiri Allan today, is intended to protect and secure biodiversity gains resulting from Jobs for Nature investment on private land, and allow for covenants on more than 2000 hectares.

Jobs for Nature is a billion-dollar government programme set up in response to Covid-19, intended to find more people nature-based employment.

READ MORE:

* Thousands of seedlings planted to replenish kahikatea forest

* DOC and landowners face off over fence protecting large native bush block

* Orari Gorge Station owners aren't ruling out further protection



Dom Thomas/RNZ Conservation Minister Kiri Allan says the funding will ensure work done through Jobs for Nature is protected, even on private land. (File photo)

The additional funding will ensure work done through Jobs for Nature is protected, even on private land, by allowing QEII to legally protect hundreds of hectares of private land with high biodiversity value, Allan said.

“This funding gives greater certainty that the effort being put into these projects is not wasted and the special biodiversity will remain for future generations to enjoy and appreciate.”

Marc Daglish can speak to the peace of mind which comes with protecting land under a covenant. His 4ha block of regenerating bush in Wainuiomata, Wellington, had shown huge progress in the 15 years he’d been working on it.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A Government funding boost is set to double the current quota of protected land on private property.

The covenant meant he had certainty that his efforts would not be undone by future owners.

“I’d like to think in 20 years time my children might come back [and] walk through the section, and look around and say, ‘I helped plant these trees’.”

The land had been rolled and burnt for years, but after planting hundreds of rimu and totara, he was noticing self-seeded plants rearing their heads, a little corridor of bush between the Wainuiomata catchment and nearby reserves.

Just the other day he’d found evidence of a kiwi – a few feathers on the ground at the top of his property – and he had hopes one day kaka would return.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Daglish enjoys the peace of mind a covenant provides, knowing his kids can return years later and see the trees they helped to plant.

A common concern was that covenants reduced property values, lowering the appeal because of the restrictions on land use. But Daglish wasn’t worried; to the right buyer, it would be worth more.

“These days, everyone wants a legacy. This is one thing that can give you that.”

QEII National Trust, an independent charitable trust that partners with private landowners to protect natural and cultural heritage sites on their land, was established in 1977, and in 40 years has protected 180,000ha of private land with more than 4600 covenants.

The trust works with landowners to define covenant boundaries, and in some cases would split the cost of fencing. The perimeter was too long to make it cost-effective in this case, but the trust had covered legal costs and provided bait and traps to help with pest control.

The landowner continues to own and manage the protected land, and the protection stays on the land even when the property is sold.

Ross Giblin/Stuff When a covenant is placed on the land, the landowner continues to own and manage the protected area, and the protection stays in place even when the property is sold.

Currently, a piece of land must have an existing biodiversity value to qualify for protection but a new form of legal protection, at this stage called a restoration agreement, has been developed specifically for Jobs for Nature projects where the land is under restoration, and will be operational from 2022.

The proposal aims to approve around 137 open space covenants by year 4, and around 127 sites with the new restoration agreement.