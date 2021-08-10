The real question about Auckland's next harbour crossing

OPINION: The big question is not why, just two months later, the government appears to be re-thinking its ambitious plan for $685 million cycling and walking bridge across Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour.

The real questions are why and how decisions are being made on major new transport infrastructure projects, when so much is unknown about what Auckland’s transport needs will be in coming decades.

Stuff understands that after the carefully media-managed unveiling of the cycling bridge, the government is now considering whether accelerating work on a rapid transit tunnel is the way to go.

What is not clear is how much robust modelling has been done on what traffic will look like, in a rapidly changing world, on the stretch of State Highway 1 currently served by the eight-lane Harbour Bridge.

Daily travel could look very different in less than a decade, if Aucklanders re-shape their movements in a way which delivers the promised 64 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

Despite proudly signing and re-signing to the global C40 group commitment, no one has yet done the work on how that goal will actually be reached, and what transport will then look like.

The only thing which is certain is that if the goal is to be achieved, there will have to be a lot fewer cars making a lot fewer trips on roads, including the existing Auckland Harbour Bridge.

And if that happens, how does that change the long-held belief that a major new Auckland harbour crossing is “when, not if.”

Waka Kotahi NZTA/Supplied A new Northern Pathway got the green light, to allow walkers and cyclists to cross the Auckland Harbour.

The government is knee-deep in habit-changing studies, the slow-moving work on road pricing is one example, another stream on “mode-shift” aka getting people out of cars, is another.

Throw the rapid evolution of electric bikes and scooters into the mix, along with factors on the other side of the scale, such as whether Northland’s port will significantly expand, and how that freight will move.

Auckland Transport, the council agency that has to turn a myriad of elements into one cohesive transport network found out about the cycling bridge at the same time as the general public.

This is despite the government’s transport agency Waka Kotahi, having a seat on AT’s board. AT would be responsible for building the networks that would connect with the new bridge.

NZTA/Supplied The government’s original northern pathway unveiled in January 2020 after modifying the earlier Skypath design

Similarly, the news just two months later that the cycling and walking bridge might already be in doubt, was also a surprise.

Remember that AT’s parent, Auckland Council, played a big part in keeping alive the prospects for a walking and cycling add-on, by underwriting the originally privately promoted Skypath project.

At the behest of Transport Minister Michael Wood, Waka Kotahi is looking at whether a schedule of seasonal cycling access to the existing bridge is possible.

If that happens it will re-ignite calls for regular or permanent cycling access to a bridge lane.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police form a barricade as Cycling activists break through to ride the Auckland Harbour bridge in May 2021,

Auckland’s Harbour Bridge is already an odd-one-out on the city’s roading network, with the growth in the number of people crossing it at peak times, occurring in public transport not private motor vehicles.

That is down to one of the city’s most successful rapid transit investment, the dedicated Northern Busway which opened in 2008, and is being extended northward beyond its Constellation Drive terminus.

SIMON MAUDE/FAIRFAX NZ/Stuff Northern Express busway has been Auckland’s biggest rapid transit success story.

Despite the uncertainty about how real demand for an additional harbour crossing might change, Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport have begun work on a business case for a rapid-transit crossing.

That crossing may well render both a new walking and cycling bridge, and some of the capacity of the existing harbour bridge, superfluous. But when?

If the $685 million walking and cycling bridge gives way to an accelerated rapid transit tunnel or two, the cycling access issue is back to square one, at a time when climate action demands progress.