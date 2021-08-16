Contractor fined for theft of mains water in Auckland

A new water treatment plant will turn 50 million litres of water from the Waikato River into drinkable water every day.

A civil contracting firm has become the first to be convicted of stealing water from Auckland’s supply network, and has been fined $4900.

Watercare said Powerhouse Civil took significant volumes of water through fire hydrants in March and again May 2020, despite being warned after the first instance.

Auckland Council’s water company took the prosecution amid rising numbers of suspected water thefts, which have doubled in three years.

The Drury-based firm admitted four charges and was convicted in the Auckland District Court for breaches of the 2002 Local Government Act, the 2015 Auckland Council Water Supply and Wastewater bylaw and the 1956 Health Act.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he hoped the prosecution would send a strong message and clear reminder that theft from the network will not be tolerated.

“When someone illegally accesses our water network, the potential for our drinking water to be contaminated by backflow poses a serious health risk,” Goff said.

Watercare dealt with most illegal takings through settlements and has recovered nearly $1 million dollars from 359 instances over the past three years.

In one case, a firm used 18 million unpaid litres, meaning the company would owe about $28,620.

Watercare/Supplied An unauthorised connection to Auckland's water network using an unapproved standpipe.

Watercare said theft from hydrants can also affect a neighbourhood’s water pressure and restrict flow available for firefighting.

“It’s not possible to provide an exact figure for the volume of water stolen as – by its nature – it is unmetered, and we generally won’t know how long it’s been in place,” Anin Nama, general manager of asset management, told Stuff in March.

However, the number of known cases rose from 70 in 2018 to 178 in 2020.

A recent board report showed 105 reported cases so far in 2021, with 48 confirmed and charged for, and 57 still under investigation.

It said more critical than the loss of revenue was the risk to public health posed by unauthorised connections to the network, into which contamination could flow.

The crackdown on the illegal taking of water has occurred as Auckland emerges from its most acute drought since the supply crisis of 1993-94.

Low-level restrictions remain in place and, despite supply boosts over the past year, water dams are 62 per cent full, compared with an historic norm of 85.5 per cent.

The latest significant addition was the commissioning of an expanded treatment plant at Tuakau in July, allowing an extra 50 million litres a day to be used.