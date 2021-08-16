Children dunk hands in water as neon green substance flows through Queenstown

A bright green substance travelled down Horne Creek, through central Queenstown, and into Lake Wakatipu on Sunday.

Excited children dunked their hands into an unknown neon green substance as it flowed through central Queenstown and into Lake Wakatipu, a witness says.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has launched an investigation into the incident, which saw the substance flow through Horne Creek for at least 20 minutes before entering the lake.

Christchurch-based firefighter La Wanda Cowan​ was in Queenstown’s Village Green with friends on Sunday afternoon when they noticed the water change colour.

“It happened all of a sudden. It was crazy,” she said.

The group walked down the creek to the outlet at Lake Wakatipu.

They saw children at a nearby playground putting their hands into the coloured water.

“We said to a couple of people that they might not want to do that. I hope they don’t muck about [identifying] it.”

Many people were watching the water and speculating on the cause, Cowan said.

Some thought it was a late St Patrick’s Day prank, some thought it was anti-freeze and others suggested it was a plumber’s dye, used to identify leaks, she said.

The origin was unknown.

“It was pretty hard to fathom because it’s such a densely populated area,” she said.

Council contractors found the substance entered Horne Creek near the library on Templeton Way.

Samples were taken for testing and the council wants to hear from anyone with further information.