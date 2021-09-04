Renowned children's author and illustrator Gavin Bishop fighting pests one rat at a time

When children's author and illustrator Gavin Bishop​ and his wife, Vivien Bishop,​ first moved to their home on the Christchurch Port Hills, they saw tūī in their garden.

That was five decades ago and the tūī have long since disappeared.

But since suburban pest trapping took off a few years ago, Bishop has seen other native birds such as kererū (New Zealand pigeon) and korimako (bellbirds) in his garden. Not a lot, but he’s encouraged that trapping is having an effect.

He’s also trapping rats on his Cashmere section. Over 18 months, he has caught 23 rats with five or six simple wooden box traps. Some rats he caught were huge, almost like a “small kitten”, he said.

It started with a leaflet dropped in his letter box by a predator-free group. “I thought, that makes perfect sense. That's what we should do,” he said.

The Bishops were keen gardeners. Early on, they populated their section with natives such as pōhutukawa trees, which now flower for Christmas, and a kauri, which is more than 50 years old.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Hayley Guglietta is keen to galvanise Cantabrians to get behind the idea of creating New Zealand's first National Park City.

The native shrubs grew so well they “swamped” the section and had to be thinned. The couple also raised old roses for many years.

Bishop supported the idea of Christchurch becoming an officially recognised National Park City as “absolutely terrific, I love this idea”.

“We call ourselves the Garden City, but really, there are large areas of the city that are just bereft of trees and green spaces and things like that, and I think that could be improved enormously.”

He said Christchurch also suffered from too much visual pollution – such as signs on streets – that destroying the environment. He singled out the signage on streets such as Blenheim Rd.​

“I'm horrified by the things that people keep adding to the streetscapes. There is so much visual pollution that destroys the environment.” The signs were “impossible to read”.

“If you're doing your 50 or 60kmh down the road looking for an address, you can't find it.”

Peter Meecham Kererū are an increasingly common sight on the Port Hills of Christchurch.

Gavin and Vivien​ were both artists and both taught art in Christchurch high schools for decades. They were visual people, he said.

They travelled a great deal before the Covid-19 pandemic and saw cities in America and India which had better green spaces than New Zealand’s Garden City.

Bishop is Māori (Ngāti Pūkeko,​ Ngāti Awa,​ Ngāti Mahuta,​ Tainui​) and his newly published book, Atua: Maori Gods and Heroes​ is an illustrated collection of ancient Polynesian creation stories.

Supplied Bishop's 2021 book of ancient Polynesian creation stories is available now.

Like many of his books, it had themes around the environment. “I've always been interested in the environment,” Bishop said.

But he doesn’t write or illustrate to promote an agenda. “I write stories that I find interesting,” he says, and aims them at children. “If it's done well, and it's interesting, then you will pick up an audience,” he said.

“I just tell them stories that I hope they're going to find interesting and worthwhile and unforgettable.”