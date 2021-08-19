Napier waterway has 53 times more zinc than one of the world's most polluted

Ahuriri Estuary (Te Whanganui-a-Orotū), Napier, is where much of the city's stormwater ends up. (File photo)

Sampling of a Napier waterway entering a popular estuary has revealed a huge reading for zinc - 53 times more than is in one of the world’s most heavy metal-polluted estuaries.

Napier City Council staff undertook the sampling as part of a project looking into preventing further degradation of the Ahuriri estuary, Te Whanganui-a-Orotū, and associated waterways.

The staff analysed sediment samples from the Thames and Tyne waterways for various heavy metals and other contaminants.

In a paper before the council, discussed at a meeting on Thursday, staff used zinc readings as a way of illustrating the level of heavy metal contamination.

To put the readings in context for councillors staff compared the readings with a study undertaken in the Ria de Huelva estuary in Spain. The Ria de Huelva estuary is affected by many years of industrial mining and is regarded as one of the estuaries most polluted by heavy metals in the world.

The highest zinc concentrations in the Ria du Huelva samples were about 13,000 counts per second.

A reading from the Thames/Tyne waterway was 53 times higher than that.

Napier's Pandora Pond - a popular swimming and boating site - becomes contaminated following heavy rain or wastewater spills. (File pic)

The readings of other contaminants were low, although the polychlorinated biphenyl reading at one site exceeded the lower guideline value by 34 times.

The paper states that because most of the contamination was within the top 40cm of sediment there was an opportunity to remove it by dredging.

The next step will involve investigating options and costs.

“Considering the proximity of the Thames-Tyne network to the estuary, and the history of the water quality within the Thames and Tyne, this project is essential in ensuring the sustainable improvement of the socially and ecologically important, yet delicate estuary,” the paper says.

Once options for rehabilitation had been developed by appropriate expertise, transparent communications with stakeholders will guide the selection and implementation of the preferred option for improving the Thames-Tyne waterway system.