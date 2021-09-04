Christchurch waterways suffering 'urban stream syndrome'

Linwood Canal, also known by the more prosaic name City Outfall Drain.

Linwood Canal, also known by the more prosaic name City Outfall Drain, begins at Olliviers Rd in Phillipstown, Christchurch. It passes along the southern side of Linwood Park, flowing through a steep-sided concrete channel a couple of metres below the level of the road.

The canal follows the straight line of Linwood Ave, running through the rusting grills of shopping trolleys and billowing clouds of algae, picking up old clothes and takeaway packaging.

Between Hargood St and Dyers Rd in Woolston it widens and slows, parting around small islands of raupō and other native vegetation and finally drifting into the Avon Heathcote Estuary.

The Christchurch City Council’s latest Surface Water Quality Monitoring Report rated the water quality in Linwood Canal as “poor”, with high levels of the faecal bacterium E coli and phosphorus and low dissolved oxygen.

Ōtautahi Christchurch has more than 400 named waterways and Linwood Canal is just one of them, but its heavy modifications and poor health make it pretty typical of the city’s urban streams.

It hasn’t always been this way. For Ngāi Tūāhuriri, the Ngāi Tahu hapū whose takiwā (area) encompasses most of Christchurch, the waterways were important places for gathering food, including freshwater fish, waterfowl and plants growing on the banks.

When Pākehā settlers arrived, they set about draining the land, both to make it suitable for building and farming and to reduce the risk from waterborne diseases like typhoid.

From 1885, Christchurch’s waterways were managed by the Christchurch Land Drainage Board, which as its name suggests was mostly interested in draining or filling the swampy land.

This began to change when the Drainage Board merged with the Christchurch City Council in 1989, and in 1990s the council adopted six new values for managing water: ecology, culture, recreation, heritage and landscape as well as drainage.

Progress has been made, but there is still work to do. Released last year, the council’s Surface Water Report presented the analyses of 11,000 water samples collected from 42 sites around the city in 2019.

Paul Corliss A rare white heron with what appears to be a plastic ring stuck around its neck, photographed in Linwood Canal on April 30, 2018, by amateur photographer Paul Corliss, a member of Avon Heathcote Estuary Ihutai Trust.

The samples were tested for a range of substances like nitrogen, phosphorus, and ammonia, metals like lead, zinc and copper, and other indicators of waterway health such as acidity, dissolved oxygen and E coli.

Ninety-eight per cent of the sites did not meet guideline levels for at least one of the things tested for. Most of the waterways, including Linwood Canal, were given a “poor” rating.

Dr Belinda Margetts, the council’s waterways ecologist and one of the report’s authors, says many of the city’s waterways are suffering from what ecologists call “urban stream syndrome”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Part of Linwood Canal flows through a steep-sided concrete channel a couple of metres below the level of the road.

It’s a problem plaguing cities the world over; the more urban the environment the more degraded its waterways. You can even see it at play within Christchurch: our cleanest waterway, the Ōtūkaikino River, winds through the semi-rural northern fringes of the city into the Waimakariri, while our dirtiest, the Opāwaho Heathcote, starts in industrial Hornby and follows a largely suburban path.

So what is it about urban environments that makes them so bad for rivers? Margetts says there are a range of issues, but identifies three main ones for Christchurch.

The first is stormwater. Like most cities Christchurch is full of hard, impermeable surfaces – roads, rooftops, car parks – and when it rains, the water runs off them, into gutters, down stormwater drains and into our rivers. On the way the rainwater picks up contaminants such as copper from car brake pads and zinc from roofing and tyres.

It also picks up sediment, particularly from building sites.

“Sediment has far-reaching effects on waterways because it smothers habitat for animals as well as plants. It clogs the waterways up,” Margetts says.

“Also sediment sort of soaks up contaminants as well, so you get a double whammy. The sediment collects the copper and the zinc and other things, and that can have an effect on the animals.”

The second big issue is barriers to fish movement. Many of our native species migrate to or from the sea as part of their life cycles, but we’ve put insurmountable obstacles like dams, weirs and poorly designed culverts in their way. These days there is legislation preventing new barriers from being built, but Christchurch has more than 100 years of obstacles for fish to deal with.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Despite challenges to water quality many enjoy whitebaiting, such as Colin Gurden, pictured on the Avon River.

Margetts’ third issue is lack of habitat. “Everything’s sort of been channelised, so it’s about creating more diversity, you know winding streams with overhanging crevices or holes. More boulders or logs, those sorts of things,” she says.

Streamside planting provides habitat and helps to stop banks from eroding. It can also shade waterways, which cools them down, retains oxygen for fish, and slows the reproduction of bacteria like E coli.

Despite all these issues, Margetts is keen to emphasise that Christchurch’s waterways are still home to some very special native species. One of the few known spawning sites for lamprey eels, known as piharau or kanakana, is in a drainage ditch in Marshland. Pockets of kākahi or freshwater mussels can be found in Cashmere Stream and some other waterways.

“We’ve definitely got a lot that we can celebrate, and it’s not like our ship has sailed by any means. We can really help those populations to thrive better by improving water body health,” Margetts says.

One of the more elusive species found in some Christchurch waterways is kēkēwai, the freshwater crayfish also known as kōura.

While completing her PhD at the University of Canterbury, conservation geneticist Aisling Rayne spent considerable time searching the city’s rivers and streams for these rare crustaceans. Rayne worked alongside papatipu rūnanga and whānau to collect kēkēwai DNA from populations mostly on the South Island’s east coast.

Kēkēwai are a threatened species and nationally their numbers are declining. Rayne found some healthy populations further south but in Canterbury they were generally scarce – and in Christchurch, she couldn’t find any.

John Hollows Aisling Rayne holding blue and gold morphs of kēkēwai (freshwater kōura or crayfish) from aquaculture company KEEWAI.

“They’re certainly around, and I know there have been a few found in various Christchurch catchments, but we weren’t able to find any during the time we were out sampling. I think in Cashmere Stream and the Styx and the Ōtūkaikino people have found them, and in other places too.

“There is also a story of them being introduced to the Avon near the University of Canterbury and I think they actually travelled down the waterway and made it into the city centre. But unfortunately some drain cleaner got into the water I think and wiped them out.”

Kēkēwai are a sensitive species, and don’t cope well with sudden changes to their environment. The water they live in needs to be below 27 degrees Celsius, clean and with plenty of dissolved oxygen. They like waterways where water flow varies, and they need tree roots or other structures in the water to help them hide from predators, like trout. Many of these features are absent from our urban waterways, so it’s no surprise kēkēwai are hard to find.

Josh Blackmore Rayne supports efforts to restore native ecosystems at Silverstream Reserve near Kaiapoi with the University of Canterbury’s Student Volunteer Army.

But Rayne thinks we could one day have rivers clean enough for sensitive freshwater species like kēkēwai – though she’s under no illusions that it will be a quick process. The degradation of Christchurch’s waterways took generations, and she expects it to take generations to get them back to a healthy state.

“It really will be ... making sure that people are connected to the waterways and understand the value in them and what the steps that we need to take to improve them and then just over time working towards those. And of course making sure that tangata whenua values and aspirations are at the centre of all that.

“If we’re at the point in the future where people can go out and grab a feed from the waterway outside their house, that would be a pretty special thing ... that’s obviously a distant goal, but certainly a good one to work towards.”

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Whitebaiting on Christchurch rivers is an important past-time for many locals.

Improving public’s ‘ecological literacy’

Celebrating and encouraging people to value the city’s natural features, like the waterways, is part of the rationale behind landscape ecologist and environmentalist Dr Colin Meurk’s bid to have Christchurch recognised as a National Park City.

“That’s what the National Park City is about, it’s about working together for that aspirational outcome, rather than just what is there now,” he says.

“Of course we know that all our waterways in New Zealand are in a rather poor state, and there’s a growing call to improve those. So if the National Park City for Christchurch helps to focus some attention on achieving that, then well and good.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Christchurch’s Avon River is periodically so polluted the public is warned to keep away.

Signatories to the National Park Cities Universal Charter vow to work together for “better places, habitats, water, sea, air and land”. There are already many groups within the city working towards cleaner waterways: the Ōpāwaho Heathcote River Network, the Avon-Ōtākaro Network, Mahinga Kai Exemplar, and Drinkable Rivers to name just a few.

Meurk hopes National Park City status might “provide an umbrella to give strength to and coordinate those initiatives that are already in place, in partnership with councils”.

“The goal of more deliberately connecting people to nature will draw attention to and encourage protection and sustainable management of our very substantial, special but often overlooked natural history,” he says.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Environmentalist Colin Meurk is the campaigning for Christchuirch to become a National Park City.

“We hear about financial literacy, but we need more ecological literacy to understand the natural processes of our place. When we have that literacy, we’ll be able to build a brand around leadership in ecological practices that holds our citizens and attracts visitors.”

In spite of the E coli, phosphorus, detritus and low dissolved oxygen in Linwood Canal, the waterway is home to snails, insects and other invertebrates, and native fish including the common bully. A flat, slow section beyond Dyers Rd is a significant spawning site for inanga, one of the species of whitebait.

In warmer months if you lean out over the edge of the concrete channel you can see tuna or shortfin eels, dozens of them, swimming gently against the current.