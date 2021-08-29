Lockdown walks brightened by a pair of the country's littlest birds, found 3km from the Zealandia fence

The pair came from Zealandia, and were the only residents of their species on the hill - and perhaps the first in more than a century

A pair of New Zealand’s littlest birds have left their sanctuary home for the great beyond, settling three kilometres away where none of their kind have been seen before, on Te Ahumairangi Hill.

The pair of tītipounamu​, also known as riflemen, are thought to be the first in the area in more than 100 years, with the male of the pair recognised to have hatched in Zealandia Ecosanctuary.

Zealandia​ volunteer Melissa Boardman​ was delighted to hear the news – she lives right next door to the birds’ new home, and her lockdown walks now have a delightful purpose as she keeps tabs on their safety.

This pair must have hopped from backyard to backyard, Boardman said, and it was “groundbreaking that they’ve travelled so far”.

Melissa Boardman/Supplied A lone pair of titipounamu have taken up residence at Wellington's Te Ahumairangi Hill, 3km from their starting point in Zealandia.

Māori refer to the little birds as messengers of the gods, specifically for Tāne, god of the forest.

Their high-pitched call, at a frequency of 7-10 kilohertz, is so high it’s out of hearing range for some.

Brony Shephard, Zealandia volunteer and Te Ahūmairangi Hill Ecological Restoration coordinator, spotted the tītipounamu on August 10.

Melissa Boardman/Supplied The Te Ahumairangi Hill male as a chick, huddled with his siblings at Zealandia.

Although familiar with the tītipounamu call, she initially didn’t believe what she heard.

“I thought I heard them at around 9am... but disregarded it. But at 12:30pm when I was walking back up, I stopped and saw the pair.”

“I remember way back one of the first kākā nests were also found here. It seems the birds are attracted to the uninterrupted forest, and possibly even the height of the hill.”

Sixty tītipounamu were translocated into Zealandia from Wainuiomata in early 2019.

Boardman said the pair’s journey “gives us a bigger picture of how the population is doing, and if they can live outside the fence, that’s a great sign.”

The pair had found themselves a nice sheltered spot, rife with insects to eat, and had been popping in and out of holes in trees, likely seeking a spot for a nest – which might signal some eggs in the future.

But for now, “these guys, they've got a whole hill to themselves”.