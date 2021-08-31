First eggs of the season for imperilled dotterel colony already pillaged by cats

Ms USA (pictured), a banded dotterel in Kaikōura's South Bay colony, and her partner Mr Lightning, have already had their eggs eaten.

A feral cat has swiped a banded dotterel colony’s first eggs of the season, but a researcher is still hopeful the rare species’ population will grow.

The monitored population at Kaikōura’s South Bay had its worst breeding season on record last spring and summer.

The local flock built 46 nests, but nearly all were wiped out – most of them by cats. Just two chicks, named Christmas and Miracle, made it to adulthood.

Banded dotterels are deemed nationally vulnerable, and the number of birds nationwide is thought to have dropped from 50,000 to about 18,000 in recent years.

Ailsa McGilvary-Howard has monitored the South Bay colony for six years, and was delighted to discover four pairs of birds had built scrapes and laid eggs in recent days.

The small wading birds usually lay three eggs each, spaced out over a couple of days. The first pair to start laying were called Mr Lightning – named for the zigzag pattern on his chest – and Ms USA – named for her red, white, and blue leg bands.

But on Monday morning their eggs had disappeared, and cat prints were spotted nearby.

“There are signs it was a feral predation,” McGilvary-Howard said.

“They tend to eat the eggs because they’re hungry. It’s a really sad situation.”

Luckily both parents survived, but it may be some time before they try to start a family again, she said.

Laying a clutch of eggs takes a lot out of a female dotterel, as her three eggs total about half her body weight.

Ailsa McGilvary-Howard/KaikÅura Banded Dotterel Project A surviving banded dotterel nest at KaikÅura's South Bay.

“They also get quite traumatised by predation. One pair had about 60 visits from cats last season. It’s totally changed their behaviour, they’re so flighty now.”

Banded dotterel were “critically vulnerable” to predators including hedgehogs, which also ate their eggs. Trapping had made a big difference in other parts of the country.

But Kaikōura had plenty of cats, both pets and ferals McGilvary-Howard believed may have been displaced by the 2016 earthquake.

Locals needed to realise that living just a short walk from the beach meant it was a short walk for their feline friends too, she said.

SUPPLIED A cat has been captured taking a banded dotterel from a nest at South Bay, Kaikōura (first published October 2020).

“We have a need for people living near these productive gull, tern, and dotterel sites to move towards containing their cats.”

Nests and eggs were also well-camouflaged on the stony shores, and people could avoid accidentally crushing them by not riding quad bikes or driving on the beach during the breeding season.

Walkers could tell if they were getting close to nests by watching the birds’ behaviour.

“People think they’re friendly, but the males are actually trying to lead people away from their nests.”

A bird pretending to have a broken wing meant you were very close to their nest, and needed to move away very carefully, McGilvary-Howard said.

Ailsa McGilvary-Howard/KaikÅura Banded Dotterel Project Beach walkers often don't notice hard-to-spot banded dotterels or their nests.

Despite the less-than-ideal start, she was still hopeful for this breeding season, which would peak about mid-October.

“My hopes are that half of the nests survive – that’d be an amazing result.”

She was heartened by the collaborative direction the Kaikōura District Council, regional council Environment Canterbury, and the Department of Conservation were heading in.

“One thing about the debacle last year [is] they’ve got an understanding now, they see the urgency.”