Christchurch not the only place in New Zealand striving to become a National Park

Work is also under way to transform the wider Bay of Plenty area into a National Park region. (File photo)

Christchurch is not the first place in New Zealand to set out on a journey to become a greener, healthier, and wilder place to live.

But proponents of the National Park City initiative hope it won’t be the last.

Stuff and The Press have launched a campaign to help Christchurch become an internationally-recognised National Park City. – but it’s a long road to get there.

First we have to prove we’re willing to do the work to improve Christchurch’s environment, and that we have the support of our community.

Ōtautahi is not walking that road alone.

Tauranga-based parks and recreation consultant Geoff Canham has been leading efforts to turn Waiariki into an entire National Park Region.

He and the team at Bay of Plenty’s EnviroHub first became aware of the National Park Cities initiative coming out of the United Kingdom in 2019.

They developed a relationship, and scored an invitation to the project’s launch later that year, when London became the world’s first National Park City.

“There were 10 founding countries that signed the official charter, and New Zealand got to be one of those ... it was so special.”

Canham said when they returned, they were eager to get to work and start the conversation with local leaders and policymakers.

Rather than just focusing on Tauranga or Rotorua, they decided to focus on the Bay of Plenty as a whole.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Hayley Guglietta is keen to galvanise Cantabrians to get behind the idea of creating New Zealand's first National Park City.

“We had already been running a lot of similar messages around sustainable backyards, and nature-based solutions, [so] a lot of it involved extensions of what was already happening.”

A lot of manpower was dedicated to working with tangata whenua and local councils to make better decisions for the environment and fight the impacts of climate change, he said.

While they did not exactly run into resistance, there were a lot of important viewpoints that had to be considered.

“For example, the name national park means different things to different people. For tangata whenua, a lot of national parks in this area are land that was taken from them.”

Supplied Bay of Plenty EnviroHub chief executive Laura Wragg and Geoff Canham at the worldwide National Park Cities launch in 2019.

With iwi input, the project was eventually named Waiariki Park Region.

Canham said he was also inspired by the work community groups were doing of their own accord, away from the council table.

“What we saw in London was people taking back their streets. They were planting trees, turning roadside berms into gardens, not necessarily with permission.”

Canham said many people wanted to do more than recycle or buy a hybrid car, but when they turned up at their local council asking how they could help, they often had no idea.

Everyone doing what they could was one of the key tenets of a National Park City, he said.

“There are all sorts of people helping without a programme, whether that’s building a wētā hotel or a bird feeder, it doesn’t matter.”

Trying to convince the whole region to take up the mantle had presented more challenges than a single city, but also more advantages.

“In the Bay of Plenty, one of our strengths is that nothing’s very far away, and people here already have a pretty blue and green outlook. We’re already surrounded by nature,” he said.

Supplied Tourists at Rotorua’s Kerosene Creek. (File photo)

“If whole towns and cities were to become parks, [people] would have better mental and physical health.

“Creating a better human habitat – that’s the thing that will save us as a species.”

Canham believed humans’ relationship with nature needed to be fixed.

“People think of nature as being somewhere else, [but] it’s actually all around us.

“You see national parks [overseas] with towns in them, and the people there live quite differently.”

It was great more Kiwis were getting on board with the National Park City initiative, but he believed New Zealand could do even better.

“If you jump to the end state – if projects kicked off in places like Auckland and Wellington too – it’d be great if it all connected up to create a National Park country.

“Then we can say to tourists, ‘hey, come visit New Zealand. It’s a national park’.”