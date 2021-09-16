Mines, landfills near wetlands possible under Government walk-back of environmental rules

Mines, landfills, and housing developments could be built in or around wetlands under a proposed Government walk-back of environmental rules.

Those rules were only passed a year ago, but the Government was told “almost immediately” that they were preventing the development of housing and infrastructure in some areas, according to an impact analysis produced by the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) last month.

One rule in particular banned all but the most important projects – such as flood protection and critical infrastructure – from being built if they would drain, or partially drain, a wetland.

But in a discussion document released earlier this month, the Government proposed widening the scope of those important projects to include mines, landfills, quarries, and significant housing developments, on the condition they meet stringent resource consent requirements and other provisions.

It has drawn criticism from some environmental groups, who say it risks fuelling the destruction of wetlands at a time when they're needed more than ever.

“This proposal makes a mockery of attempts made to address the loss of wetlands and the degraded state of freshwater in New Zealand,” Forest & Bird chief executive Kevin Hague said in a statement.

“The new rules, which we only gained a year ago, are absolutely crucial in turning around the loss of wetlands in Aotearoa.”

DOUG FIELD/STUFF The Otipua Wetland provides a nesting sanctuary for many birds. Pictured is a pied stilt chick.

It reflects a tension between expanding housing and infrastructure, whilst also protecting diminishing wetlands and freshwater quality.

New Zealand’s wetland extent has decreased dramatically since human settlement.

Wetlands cover around 10 per cent of the area they once did, and have continued to be drained and damaged in recent years. Wetlands have many environmental benefits; they absorb and store carbon, improve water quality, and provide habitat for indigenous species.

One analysis found around 5400 hectares of wetlands were drained in New Zealand between 1996 and 2018 (for comparison, a rugby field is one hectare).

At the same time, a housing affordability crisis driven by a supply shortage has prevented many from owning a home and driven up rents.

In its analysis of the wetland rules, MfE said they were having a negative effect on urban development.

“[The rule prohibiting certain developments] has significantly impacted provision of existing and planned resources,” the analysis said.

“This will negatively impact the achievement of the Government’s infrastructure and housing objectives (eg, by constraining the supply of raw materials and services to support infrastructure provision and development).”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The new rules were only passed a year ago, but the Government was told “almost immediately” that they were preventing the development of housing and infrastructure in some areas.

It had also received pushback from developers, industry groups, and local authorities, which had told the Government the rules were unworkable and meant fewer houses would be built.

In search of a middle ground, the Government has mooted several changes.

Among them is refining the definition of a “natural wetland”, which some believed was too broad because it included the likes of ponding on farmland.

More at issue is a proposal to allow a “consenting pathway” for mines, landfills, quarries and urban development.

The logic is that critical infrastructure can get approval under current rules, but not the works needed to support that infrastructure. Building essential infrastructure, for example, creates spoil that needs to go to a landfill.

The consenting pathway would make such activities “discretionary”, meaning they could apply for resource consent from a local authority, on the condition they meet environmental standards.

Additionally, the projects would need to be of “significant national or regional benefit” and must prove a “functional need” to be in or near the wetland to get approval.

Any drained wetlands would need to be offset elsewhere, meaning there would be no net loss to wetland area nationally, an MfE spokesperson said.

“The Government is committed to protecting wetlands, however the proposal to provide additional consenting pathways acknowledges the need for important urban development to occur,” they said.

FOREST AND BIRD/SUPPLIED Wetlands cover around 10 per cent of the area they once did, and have continued to be drained and damaged in recent years.

“Additional consenting pathways could provide an avenue for this, where the high threshold test is met and the effects management hierarchy is applied.”

It has nevertheless drawn scepticism from some environmentalists, who do not think the changes are justified.

In a letter sent to Environment Minister David Parker this week, provided to Stuff, Hague from Forest & Bird said the proposals would “effectively strip wetlands of any meaningful protection” and the group would “fight these changes all the way”.

“The discussion document starts with a discussion of how important wetlands are, ecologically and culturally, and how almost 90 per cent of these have been lost since human settlement,” he wrote.

“These factors call for an increase in the protection for wetlands. Then, making it clear that these words were just lip service, proposes significant changes to the provisions that protect wetlands.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Chief Executive of Forest & Bird, Kevin Hague.

Of particular concern to critics is the provision for mining. The discussion document does not specify what type of minerals it would apply to, and it does not preclude coal, although it does request feedback on whether there should be such exclusions.

Another concern is the offsetting provision. It is unclear if, in the long term, constructed wetlands are as effective as natural wetlands, a point MfE’s analysis itself noted.

“[S]ome risk remains that offsetting may either not be undertaken or will not be maintained resulting in reduced biodiversity values over time,” it said.

Overall, the analysis concluded the proposed changes were the preferred option, and would provide significant protection for wetlands.

Gary Taylor, executive director of the Environmental Defence Society (EDS), said he could see a case for a consent pathway for quarrying, but not the other proposed activities.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Gary Taylor: “People who are building landfills or housing developments should be able to avoid wetlands.”

Quarries, he said, needed to be in specific places – landfills and housing did not.

“People who are building landfills or housing developments should be able to avoid wetlands,” he said.

“There's plenty of space.”

Given the widespread loss of wetlands, policies protecting them needed to be robust, Taylor said.

“I think [the proposed changes] are lurching too far in the other direction, really.”

Public comment is open on the changes until October 27.