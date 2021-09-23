Penguins won't be turfed out to make way for new Wellington development, iwi says

A conservation dog, trained to detect the presence of penguins, was taken to Shelly Bay last week to assess how many penguins lived in the development area.

Little blue penguins made their home on the Miramar Peninsula long before humans set foot there, but with a $500 million development planned on its western edge, the future of the kororā is uncertain.

A penguin detection dog was led around the rocks at the edge of the sea last week while a small group of Mau Whenua, a collective opposed to the sale of iwi land at Shelly Bay, and their supporters watched on.

Like on Waiheke, the penguins have become a rallying point for those who oppose the development.

But this is a rare instance where Taranaki Whānui and Mau Whenua agree; neither want to see the kororā evicted from the land.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Kororā, or little blue penguins, are among the tenants facing eviction at Wellington’s Shelly Bay. Pictured: Little Blue Penguins at Caroline Bay. (File photo)

The developer, the Wellington Company, previously committed to rehousing the penguins which live there.

However, Department of Conservation senior biodiversity ranger Brent Tandy said developments usually worked around known nesting sites because kororā usually rejected sites chosen for them.

Holden Hohaia, chairman of Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika/Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust, which represents mana whenua in Wellington, said iwi’s preference was for kororā to stay at Shelly Bay.

Kate Green/Stuff A group of residents and concerned locals gathers outside one of the properties, including Tania Mere, centre left, and Warren Matehaere, next on right.

The conservation dog’s visit last Friday was “purely an investigation which would inform the management plan, strategies and mitigations we need to put in place for the protection and care of the kororā”, along with Wellington Zoo, the Department of Conservation and Wellington Places for Penguins, he said.

Te Papa, which was initially approached by the developer to assist with the task of assessing how many kororā live at Shelly Bay, released emails between staffwhich estimated half to all of the region’s penguins used the harbour mouth area alongside Miramar peninsula during their breeding cycle.

Kate Green/Stuff A group of mau whenua and conservation advocates gather outside the buildings to watch the conservation dog do its work.

Mau Whenua member Waata John said it was “horrifying” to think of the penguins being removed, and was concerned about where they would go if the buildings were torn down.

Kororā would come up the steps from the sea, and cross the road to spend the night under the buildings. A small sign had been put up above one opening, reading: “Home, sweet home”.

SUPPLIED A small sign reading “Home, sweet home” marks the entrance to the penguins’ nesting spot under the buildings at Shelly Bay.

Seatoun resident Russell Treggonning, who had cycled over to support Mau Whenua, said he didn’t want to see the penguins forced out, and was concerned what effect development would have on the little blues.

“We think that this whole development is, on a whole number of different levels, inappropriate,” he said. “It won’t be great for the penguins [or] the climate, or sea level rise.”