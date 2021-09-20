Bluff Hill Motupōhue Environment Trust expands network

Bluff Hill Motupōhue Environmental Trust project leader David Swann explains the steps the trust is currently taking in the habitat restoration of Motupōhue.

Government funding has placed the Bluff Hill Motupōhue Environmental Trust one step closer to achieving its goal of making the whole of Bluff Hill predator free.

In July, Minister of Conservation Kiri Allan announced the Bluff Hill Motupōhue Environment Trust had received $686,228 in Jobs for Nature funding to continue Awarua habitat restoration, native replanting and weed eradication over three years.

Bluff Hill Motupōhue Environmental Trust project lead David Swann said the funding would allow the trust to expand current predator control, conservation and rehabilitation measures as well as hire two staff members.

Robyn Edie Bluff Hill Motupohue Environment Trust members in the under construction Te Korowai Whakahou Native Plant Nursery, from left, chairman Estelle Pera-Leask, project leader David Swann, nursery administrator Leah Smith, and hill operations lead Trent Robertson. The Nursery has collected 50,000 seeds from Bluff Hill to be replanted for rehabilitation of the hill.

Plants for rehabilitation would be sourced from new environment iwi-led charity Te Tapu o Tāne, the Southland Community nursery or the trust’s own Te Korowai Whakahou Native Plant Nursery, which is currently in construction, Swann said.

“The aim is to plant 150,000 native plants on the hill in those three years,” Swann said.

Te Korowai Whakahou means the whakahou (rebuilding, restoration and renewal) of the korowai (cloak), the cloak being the forest which covers Motupōhue (Bluff Hill), a Tōpuni (sacred site) to Ngāi Tahu.

The nursery had been a project for the trust throughout the past few years, having received funding from Blacks Fasteners, Southland Community Trust, FoodStuffs, and Te Rūnanga o Awarua, Swann said.

More than 50,000 seeds had been eco-sourced, the process of sourcing seeds from where they were originally planted, from Motupōhue to be grown in the nursery and replanted on the hill, Swann said.

Restoring and protecting the Motupōhue ecosystem was not as simple as just replanting natives though – predator control would still be at the heart of the trust’s mission, Swann said.

“We’ve got three main goals going forward, the first is predator control, you can’t do anything unless you’ve handled predator control, replanting of natives and weed control,” he said.

“Let’s take possums, they will chew their way through a phenomenal amount of native vegetation, just possums alone will devastate native vegetation. And they particularly like young tender plants, if you’ve done planting, and you haven’t controlled possums, that’s it.”

Robyn Edie Bluff Hill Motupōhue Environment Trust project leader David Swann with a rat trap used by the trust in the backyard trapping program. Traps are made from recycled pallets from South Port.

The trust has predator traps in networks across the Department of Conservation’s Motupōhue Scenic Reserve that has captured about 2000 possums and a further 4000 rats, not including those killed with toxins.

The Jobs for Nature funding would increase these networks to cover the entirety of Bluff Hill, Swann said.

Bluff Hill Motupōhue Environmental Trust chairman Estelle Pera-Leask said the protection of native species and Ngāi Tahu culture go hand in hand and were at the core of their predator free goal.

“That [being predator free] goes right to the heart of what we are as Ngāi Tahu people because those species like tītī and muttonbirds are what we harvest annually, and its part of our culture to do that. It’s really important that these species are protected and don’t go extinct,” she said.

“For Ngāi Tahu, we had our deed of settlement with the crown back in 1998, and the Ngāi Tahu deed of settlement talks specifically about the rights of Ngāi Tahu to practice our cultural values and our culture, and for that not to be lost.”

Despite the new funding, both Swann and Pera-Leask attributed the success of the trust to their volunteer network in Bluff.

“We have around 20 to 25 active volunteers, they’ve been remarkably consistent over the years,” Swann said.

Although predator control would need to be ongoing in order to be effective, after 13 years the trust was starting to see the results of their mahi (work), Pera-Leask said.

“The birds advocate for us, people love coming down to walk on our hill because they see a thriving forest that meets the sea which is very rare in Southland now, these snippets of paradise are really important. Our goal is not just to protect what we’ve got, but to enhance it by extending it out,” Pera-Leask said.