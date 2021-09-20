Water takes on the upper Mataura River are over-allocated

Environment Southland will consult with more than 40 resource consent holders after discovering consent allocations for water takes in the Mataura catchment above Gore are over-allocated.

There are concerns that the problem could affect the Gore District Council’s water supply, and Fish and Game say the over-allocation is a ‘’double whammy’’ for the river.

An ES authored report called ‘The Mataura River The Challenge of Water,’ is included in the Gore District Council’s September Infrastructure and Planning Bulletin.

It says the river above Gore has been over-allocated, which means that more water is allocated to abstractors than is allowed by a Water Conservation Order.

Resource consent for water takes below Gore are not affected.

On Monday, Environment Southland integrated catchment manager Paul Hulse said: ‘’we acknowledge that this over-allocation should not have happened and we apologise that it has.

”There are a number of potential ways to deal with this issue and we want to work collaboratively with the affected consent holders to find the best way forward. We have written to and spoken with most of the affected consent holders and we want to continue to engage with them in a way that provides a fair and equitable solution.’’

Hulse said the situation required the council to reduce the allocation, and it would require changes to the consents which have been issued.

“Who this affects and how it impacts on individual consents will depend on the method agreed on to solve this.

“Data suggests that there is a difference between the amount of water people are consented to take and the amount they actually use and this will be one of many factors discussed with consent holders as we work together towards a solution.’’

The report says about 46 consents authorise the abstraction of surface water or hydraulically connected groundwater from the river above Gore.

The WCO stipulates that at any point, 95 per cent of the natural flow in the Mataura River must remain.

New or replacement consents can’t be granted while the catchment is over-allocated. There are several replacement consent applications in process which are “on hold” until the over-allocation is resolved, the report says.

A report from Gore District Council 3 Waters manager Matt Bayliss, which is included in the bulletin, says ES is proposing to work with existing consent holders to investigate options to address this over-allocation issue.

“How this might affect the council’s water supply takes is not currently clear however the council staff plan to keep a close eye on this and an update will be provided to the council in due course,’’ Bayliss says in the report.

Southland Fish and Game manager Zane Moss said: “we're certainly pleased that Environment Southland has acknowledged the over-allocation and support their intention to remedy this situation, which can only be positive for the health of this iconic Southland river.

“Over-allocation is something of a double whammy for the river because when the river is at its lowest flow, it's most vulnerable to the effects of environmental degradation.

“Much of the allocated irrigation water supports intensive dairying, which unfortunately increases the loss of nitrate from urine patches to groundwater. This groundwater makes its way to the river through springs, which contributes to excessive algal blooms, reducing the health of the macro invertebrate community, and the hatches of mayflies that support this internationally recognised trout fishery, and species such as the black-billed gull, which are now the most threatened gull in the world.’’

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon said the organisation had not received any information from ES about the over-allocation, so he was not in a position to comment.

The report says ES has conducted an independent review as to how the over-allocation situation occurred.

It did not find any errors in the decisions on previous consent applications based on the information that was provided to decision makers at the time.

The over-allocation occurred because some consents that affect the flow in the river had been omitted from previous allocation totals, the effect of some groundwater takes on the river flow had not been properly assessed, and implementation of the stream depletion calculation methods in the proposed Southland Water and Land Plan have increased the overall quantity that needs to be included in the surface water allocation bands, the report says.