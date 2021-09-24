Genetically-modified possums and all-in-one trapping machines: funding for new predator-free studies

Possum genes are under the spotlight in new research from the University of Otago (file photo).

Research into possum genes and creating an all-in-one predator detecting, luring, and trapping machine are among a handful of projects to receive new funding to help bring them into reality.

Predator Free 2050 has awarded $2.4 million in Jobs for Nature funding to six postgraduate and post-doctoral researchers from Otago, Canterbury, Lincoln and Auckland universities.

University of Otago researcher Alana Alexander, who is trying to discover which genes are important for possums’ reproduction and survival, is one of them.

New Zealand’s possum stock descends from both mainland Australian and Tasmanian ancestors, she said, which means today they are a genetic “hodge-podge” of both.

Her work will help identify which genes are more restricted to the environments they come from, and which are offering a leg-up in New Zealand’s environment.

“The elephant in the room is it could be used for genetically-targeted pest control. [But] in terms of the social licence to do that – that’s a pretty big ask.”

An example could be creating some sort of gene drive, which would increase the odds of an animal passing a gene on to its offspring.

“Gene drives seem very exciting, but they’re a genie in a bottle. We don’t really want possums in New Zealand, but they are part of the ecosystem in Australia, so making sure it’s contained would be really important.”

Alexander said she wants people to understand the risks and benefits, so they can give informed consent when thinking about pest control down the line.

She particularly wants to make sure hapori Māori (Māori communities) are able to access research and information about it, as it could have important implications for cultural concepts like whakapapa.

RNZ On The Detail, Sharon Brettkelly meets two people who are doing their best to help achieve New Zealand's Predator-Free 2050 goal. (Video first published November 2019)

“Even with the social licence, getting modified genes into animals in a lab isn’t that much easier.

“We could probably do it in a lab, but we’d need further studies on how it worked in different microcosms... that could be hard to get permission for.”

But possums were an important issue worth looking into, Alexander said.

“They’re not great for so many of our native trees. I know it’s hard for people to sympathise with trees, but we’ve really got some beautiful native flora.”

Possums are also known to snack on eggs, chicks, and invertebrates from time to time, and carry bovine tuberculosis.

Supplied Ben McEwen’s microphone and thermal camera set-up.

University of Canterbury PhD student Ben McEwen has received funding to develop a new, fully-automated system which could lure, detect and trap predators.

At the moment that involves a thermal camera which can be placed anywhere in the bush, he said, alongside a microphone which collects audio to help identify animals.

When a predator is detected, different sounds can be played to lure them into traps.

McEwen said he was working with Lincoln University student Brittany Graham, who has also received some of the new funding, to work out which sounds are most effective.

“For a stoat, that could be a chick or another stoat, for a possum even a beep might do it.”

Supplied Ben McEwen is a PhD student at the University of Canterbury who has received funding to develop new lure technology capable of identifying invasive predator species, and monitoring their populations.

They are focusing on possums, stoats, and rats for now, he said, but his hope is the technology can eventually be used for all sorts of predators, and can be rolled out across the country.

“It’s just about doing things a bit more intelligently... What we’re doing right now isn’t going to cut it if we want to be predator free by 2050.”

Other projects being funded include a study into what sorts of viruses stoats, ferrets, and weasels carry, and whether they pose a risk to native wildlife, and another on how to tackle potential social challenges a campaign like Predator Free 2050 could face.

Predator Free 2050 science director Dan Tompkins said the work was ambitious but critical to secure New Zealand’s biodiversity.

“Despite decades of valuable and dedicated conservation efforts, step-changes are needed to achieve our goals.

“To achieve those step-changes, New Zealand needs new science talent to drive the cutting-edge research needed.”

Tompkins said building science capability was important for all of New Zealand’s environmental goals, not just becoming predator-free.

“The investments made here will help establish these researchers’ careers, and their skills and accomplishments will be of immense value to New Zealand in the future.”