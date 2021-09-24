Animal carcasses, tyres, motorbikes and furniture dumped at 'significant' Hawke's Bay DOC site

Animal carcasses, gasoline cans, two broken motorbikes and dumped tyres are horrifying those using a popular and ‘significant’ Hawke’s Bay walking track.

Susanna Gray​ is a frequent walker of the Whakamaharatanga Walkway and Rorookuri Loop Track near Napier. The track crosses farmland through two old pā sites with terraces, pits and middens. Most of the farmland was underwater prior to the Napier earthquake in 1931.

In recent months, Gray had noticed an increase of fly-tipping.

“There has always been plastic bottles and small amounts of general litter, but in March of this year a deer carcass and pig carcass were dumped, and since then it has increased to what we found on Thursday,” she said..

Gray took to social media to share photos of the site during her walk on Thursday, and said it was “disheartening” to see people had chosen to get rid of their belongings in the drainage ditch along Onehunga Road in Bayview, adjacent to the Whakamaharatanga Walkway and Rorookuri Loop Track.

“There are multiple ducks with ducklings that live in this area, and it can’t be good for them to live in what is becoming a cesspit. It would be encouraging to see illegal dumping cameras erected in the car park to catch perpetrators in the act.

Supplied Couches, motorbikes and petrol cans were found dumped at a popular walkway near Bay View, Napier.

Gray said disrespecting the land and the wildlife by dumping rubbish was “unacceptable”.

Department of Conservation senior ranger Chris Wootton​ said the Whakamaharatanga Walkway was a site of “special significance” to Ahuriri iwi, as well as being a site enjoyed by Hawke’s Bay people as part of our popular regional cycleway.

“Our DOC team is disappointed to hear that people are being lazy and disrespectful in using this site as a fly-tipping area. We will work with local councils to see if we can identify people responsible and take appropriate action”.

Supplied Floating tyres float in a waterway where ducks are starting to nest.

Wootton said reserve areas are often remote and difficult for DOC staff to monitor, making the areas popular for fly-tipping targeted for this type of illegal behaviour.

“DOC staff find themselves dealing with this type of poor behaviour and the resulting cleanup, across the country unfortunately,” he said.