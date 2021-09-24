Auckland water shortage: Dams more than 80% full for first time in two years

Auckland's Upper Nihotupu Dam reservoir in the Waitakere Ranges at the depth of the drought. (Video April 2020)

Big downpours and Auckland’s Covid-19 lockdown has helped boost the city’s water supply closer to normal levels, as the recovery from near-record drought continues.

The region’s dams are now more than 80 per cent full, for the first time since spring 2019.

But council-owned Watercare expects low-level restrictions will continue until it gets a clearer picture of how where the peak will be in its dams, and how longer-range forecasts for rainfall play out.

Dams which had for much of the year tracked about 25 per cent below normal levels are now at 83.7 per cent full, compared with a historical norm of 90.4 per cent.

The biggest reservoirs are in the south-eastern Hunua Ranges, where Watercare said 70-100mm of rain had fallen in the past 48 hours.

Watercare/Supplied Auckland's largest dam Mangatangi is 81 per cent full in September 2021

The pain of alert level 4 closure, felt by many businesses for five weeks, has had an upside of reduced water consumption.

Watercare estimated it had been reduced by 10-15 million litres a day, or about four per cent.

“Hospitality had been greatly affected, and the construction sector, but consumption bounced back on Monday as firms were gearing up, and Tuesday was higher again,” chief operations officer Mark Bourne said.

Bourne thanked Aucklanders for reducing their water use.

“All the water they didn’t use is stored behind the dams, so will provide additional water over summer,” he said.

Auckland’s daily water consumption has been as low as 369 million litres a day, roughly equal to record lows in recent years, despite population growth.

Watercare/Supplied Auckland's Mangatangi Dam at a lower than normal 50 per cent full on July 2, 2020, during the city's worst drought.

Bourne said the company was regularly reviewing the need to continue restrictions, which are effectively bans on outdoor residential water use, except on hoses fitted with hand-held triggers.

Watercare was watching longer-term spring forecasts for normal, or drier than normal conditions.

It was not rushing a decision on restrictions, which would have to be signed off by Auckland Council, Bourne said.

Watercare/Supplied Auckland's water consumption dipped to near-record lows in September 2021.

Water restrictions were introduced in May 2020 after the supply dams fell to almost 40 per cent full.

That was their lowest since the water crisis of 1993-4, before Auckland had the additional Waikato River supply.

The urgent investment of $224 million has added 80 million litres a day to Auckland’s supply by boosting the Waikato River take and recommissioning small sources at Papakura, Pukekohe and Onehunga.

A month ago the storage dams were just 63 per cent full, lagging the historical norm of 88 per cent, before a surge due to several big rain events.

Bourne said he didn’t see the prospect for higher levels of restrictions than at present, but Watercare would take more time to gauge how the region’s supply was closer to the start of summer.

Summer would normally deliver drier conditions, and before the 2020 savings campaign began, consumption had peaked at nearly 570 million litres a day.