Hokitika residents put forward own proposal for seawall in frustration at council plans

Residents in Hokitika have come up with their own plans for a new seawall​ in frustration at the council’s $5 million efforts to help protect the township.

The West Coast Regional Council has secured $3.8m from the Government’s shovel-ready funding for an extension of the current seawall, to run from Stafford St to Richards Drive, a distance of about 1.1 kilometres.

The shore at the small town is reported to have by eroded by almost 4 metres in just a month.

The council is preparing a resource consent and has sought tenders for the project.

But about 40 residents have formed Hokitika Coastal Protection Alliance Inc (HCPA) and applied to the Westland District Council for resource consent for a wall further inland than the one planned by the regional council.

Chairman Mark Mellsop-Melssen said the group wanted the regional council to properly consult the community and had lodged the application out of frustration.

“The wall out to sea will destroy the beach and will not provide much protection, and they will have spent all this money. An engineer’s report was very, very critical of the design,” he said.

A report by Beca commissioned by the regional council examined whether it should use the same design as the existing seawall.

Sarah-Jane O'Connor/Stuff Waves crashing over the existing Hokitika seawall, which runs from Sunset Point to Stafford St.

The Beca report said the rock size and grade, as well as the thickness, were insufficient and inappropriate.

It also raised concerns that the wall would worsen erosion further north, and said neither groynes nor seawalls could protect the town long-term, given climate change and projected sea level rise.

Mellsop-Melssen said he understood the design had been tweaked as a result of the Beca report, but its alignment had not changed.

He believed if the wall was built in the coastal zone it would be vulnerable and could wash away, and would not last long.

“They’ve already extended the wall under emergency works without any resource consent, consultation or proper due process. We are trying to hold them to account – we want to make sure they properly notify the consent,” he said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Residents in Hokitika face major changes to their town from rising sea levels.

The regional council approved $500,000 for protection work in 2019 and had since given retrospective consent to emergency work carried out by the district council.

Operations director Randal Beal told councillors the Hokitika shoreline had lost up to 3.7m in a month.

Westland mayor Bruce Smith came under fire from the auditor-general in 2017 for building a $1.3m stopbank on the Waiho River without the backing of the full council and without consulting experts or conducting a proper procurement process.

Smith said he was “bewildered” by the group’s application.

“The regional council has legislative responsibility in that area. The regional council has been granted PGF (provincial growth fund) funding for a big chunk of it..”

Supplied The Hokitika foreshore where the proposed seawall will go.

Regional council chairman Allan Birchfield said the proposed wall had been designed by engineers.

“We don't want the sea up against the back of houses. We are saying you’ve got to stop it further out.”

He said it was important to prevent the loss of vital sand dunes.

“These people have no engineering knowledge. We don’t want to put the town at risk. We’ve got to maintain the dunes because if they break down the whole town will fill up.”

The group would end up costing the council money in consultants and lawyers’ fees if they opposed the regional council’s plans, he said.

“I’m not very happy about it. This group is not doing the town any favours.”

The existing wall had been doing its job and had saved the town since it was built in 2013, he said.

The residents’ application says the group wanted “a planned and orderly approach” to coastal hazard management at Hokitika Beach.

“HCPA is impatient over delays and lack of consultation, so have decided to apply for seawall consent as one positive way to progress the matter.”

The consent would help to avoid emergency works, which “result in rushed preparation, limited consultation, poor decisions and inadequate hazard responses”.

Lois Williams/LDR West Coast Regional Council chairman Allan Birchfield, left, and deputy Stuart Challenger.

It hoped the councils and the Government would cover the cost of the seawall.

It expected the seawall could be built when the sea reached within 10m of beachfront properties.

Regional council operations director Randal Beal said its consent would be publicly notified.

Building the wall 25m from the private properties would protect the remaining sand dunes, which were important nesting sites for the kororā (little blue penguin), he said.

Up to 8m of sand dune habitat had been lost in August.