National Park City: How do we make our homes and cities safer for birds?

Figuring out how to make our homes and cities safer for wildlife is not always easy, but for some issues, the answers are as clear as glass.

Stuff and The Press are trying to help Christchurch become an internationally-recognised National Park City – a greener, healthier, and wilder place to live.

It is a large-scale and long-term vision that will give relationships between people and nature a pivotal role in the city’s planning and decision-making.

But two local ecologists say stopping our city from being a “death trap” for birds means more than just planting trees.

Christchurch is New Zealand’s only major city without tūī, one of the country’s most beloved songbirds.

Since they were re-introduced to Banks Peninsula in 2009, of the 35 birds with known causes of death, around half were killed hitting windows or glass balustrades.

Project Kererū founder Nik Hurring sells several hundred packets of WindowAlert decals each year, which she imports and sells to raise money to buy food for birds in her care.

The decals are bird or leaf-shaped stickers for the outside of windows, and while they are barely visible to humans, they have a component in them that reflects ultraviolet light.

“It looks like a stoplight to the birds.”

Dunedin-based Hurring has a vested interest in preventing collisions, as she rehabilitates dozens of injured kererū each year.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff An injured kererū being treated at Massey’s wildlife hospital (file photo).

“It’s a massive problem. I had 47 birds through last year, 26 were definite window strike, and another six were probable window strike.

“There’s been a good number already this year too.”

Window strike is no laughing matter for kererū, she said, with many breaking bones on impact.

They often break their coracoid bones, which are close to the heart, and doing so can kill them instantly.

“They also need the coracoid to fly... If those set wrong, they’ll never fly again.”

Kererū also have a pouch in their upper chest for storing food, called the crop, which Hurring said can also rupture on impact.

“If they hit [a window] when their crop is full, it’ll burst like a balloon ... They can sometimes be surgically repaired, but not always.”

Having two windows facing one another – which birds perceive as a “line of flight” through a building – is a factor in crashes, she said, as well as windows which reflect trees and sky.

SUPPLIED The greasy outline left by an unfortunate kererū after it collided with a bus shelter.

Double-glazed windows in particular can be “really reflective”, and combined with the low winter sun – or for younger, less streetwise birds – can be a death sentence.

WindowAlert decals are not the only product on the market to help prevent birds from hitting windows.

The Urban Wildlife Trust managed to raise $9000 of $11,000 needed for Wellington Cable Car’s glass summit terminal to be decked out in a Canadian product called Feather Friendly, after dozens of kererū, kākāriki, and korimako were injured or killed flying into its huge glass walls.

Spokesman Tony Stoddard said they estimated around 300 birds a year fall victim to the building, and staff continue to work with the building owners on getting the last $2000 together.

SUPPLIED The system of dots, designed by Feather Friendly and placed at an optimal spacing for visibility, alerts birds to the fact that they are flying towards a solid object.

Made up of hundreds of tiny vinyl stickers spread evenly over glass surfaces, Stoddard said Feather Friendly offers a 98 per cent success rate at stopping window strike

The trust supplies it for residential buildings via Kererū Discovery, but for commercial buildings it must be specially made to order, shipped to New Zealand, and applied within four weeks.

Feather Friendly works differently from the decals, he said.

“They're amazing, they break up the reflection on the surface of the glass for birds... and [because] they don’t have a UV component they work for all birds, including ones like ruru which are nocturnal.”

More people are becoming aware of just how serious a problem window strike can be, Stoddard said, but that does not always translate to action.

“It’s quite hard to get people to engage, because they don’t like to admit it’s happening. There seems to be a bit of a feeling of shame.

“[But] that’s the good thing – there's something you can do about it.”