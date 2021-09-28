Two-thirds of New Zealand river sites have enough poo germs to make people sick

Pollution is visible at the spot where Curletts Stream enters Christchurch’s Heathcote River.

Two out of three rivers being monitored in New Zealand have enough faecal bacteria to make people sick – and the situation is not improving, new data shows.

Crown research agency Land Air and Water Aotearoa (LAWA) released its latest river water quality national picture summary this week, along with updated results for more than 1500 river testing sites across the country.

The data showed rivers in urban and pasture-dominated areas typically had poorer quality water, while pristine rivers were usually surrounded by native bush.

LAWA measured five indicators: the health of the invertebrate community, how much E coli bacteria there were to give an idea of faecal contamination, levels of nutrients toxic to stream life like nitrates and ammonia, levels of dissolved phosphorus (which can lead to problematic algae growth), and how much sediment was muddying up the water.

E coli levels were so high at two-thirds of the monitored sites that there was a moderate to high risk of illness to swimmers and boaties.

High concentrations of E coli indicated there were significant sources of faecal matter upstream, such as stock inputs, runoff, birds, or untreated wastewater discharge. It also meant other harmful pathogens could be in the water, the report said.

They were at a level where local councils were required to put policies in place to try and improve them.

The Hutt River gets a health check everyday, monitoring for E.coli, toxic algae and nutrients

Almost two-thirds of the river sites tested nationwide had impaired ecological health, based on how healthy invertebrate communities were, the report found.

Two in five had sediment levels high enough to have an impact, while about half had enough dissolved phosphorus to potentially cause excessive in-stream plant growth.

The toxic effects of nitrates and ammonia on aquatic ecosystems were only an issue at a small number of sites.

Information on how the quality of rivers had changed over the past decade was also available.

For sites with more than 10 years of data available, the number with healthy bug communities had slightly declined.

There had been no drop in the number of sites with high levels of faecal bacteria, while nitrate and ammonia levels had stayed steady.

On a positive note, water clarity had improved somewhat at some of the murkiest sites – important as too much sediment in water could make it harder for river animals to see their food, and could clog fish gills.

LAWA river quality lead Coral Grant said overall, the poorest results were found in the most modified environments – like cities.

University of Canterbury biology professor Jack Heinemann and his team have found E coli in the Avon River that are resistant to antibiotics.

“While urban rivers and streams make up only 1 per cent of total river length in New Zealand, they flow through areas of significant land cover transformation, and four out of five monitored urban waterway sites are showing signs of severe pollution or nutrient enrichment.”

She said it was positive to see the toxic effects of nitrates and ammonia were not a widespread issue.

“However, nitrogen can also stimulate problematic plant and algae growth at lower concentrations than those causing direct toxicity.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Waikato River, where it runs through the Hamilton CBD. (File photo)

What does this mean for your region?

Auckland and Waikato

River quality was monitored at 35 sites in the Auckland region.

The Tāmaki River, which feeds into Hauraki Gulf, at Otaki Stream was in the worst 25 per cent of sites nationally across all measurements. Lucas Creek on the North Shore, which drains into the Upper Waitemata Harbour, was one of the worst nationwide in terms of E coli levels.

It was doing well in terms of nitrates and phosphates, but nitrogen levels were considered to be on the rise.

Water quality was monitored across 29 catchments in the Waikato District. In the Waikato River catchment alone, scientists kept track of 114.

Where it entered Lake Taupō, it was doing well across all measurements. However, E coli levels were considered to be increasing, and nitrate trends were not assessed.

In more agriculture heavy parts of the region, like the Mangapiko Stream near Te Awamutu, E coli levels were in the worst 25 per cent of river sites nationally. It was also ranked in the worst quarter for total nitrogen levels, clarity, and phosphorus.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff The Hutt River flows through Lower Hutt. (File photo)

Wellington

In the Wellington region, 51 stream and river sites were monitored across 16 catchments.

The Hutt River was monitored at 16 sites. At Boulcott, E coli levels were above national standards, and considered to be worsening.

Nitrate levels and clarity were also at good levels for wildlife. While phosphorous levels placed it in the top 50 per cent of rivers nationwide, they were considered to be on the rise.

Wellington city’s streams were in some trouble. The Kaiwharawhara Stream at Ngaio Gorge was also in the worst percentile nationwide for faecal bacteria, as well as nitrates. However, nitrogen levels did appear to be improving.

Alden Williams/Stuff The Waimakariri River near State Highway 1 north of Christchurch. (File photo)

Canterbury

Across Canterbury’s vast river network, which included many vulnerable braided rivers, 69 different catchments were regularly tested for water quality.

The Avon River/Ōtākaro, which wound through Christchurch, was tested at 18 spots. Of those, several did not meet national safety standards for E coli, including at Mona Vale. It was also in the worst 25 per cent of rivers nationwide for nitrates, but was ‘very likely improving’ in both categories.

Christchurch’s other major river, the Heathcote/Ōpāwaho, was tested at 16 sites. At Clarendon Tce, E coli levels were very high, in the worst 25 per cent of sites nationally, as were nitrates and phosphorus. Nitrate levels were believed to be worsening.

The sizeable Waimakariri River catchment was tested at 35 sites. At the old highway bridge, E coli was at a safe level, but was likely worsening. It was in the best 25 per cent of rivers nationwide in terms of nitrogen and phosphorus, but in the worst in terms of murky sediment.

Further south, the Ashburton River/Hakatere catchement was tested in 12 spots. At State Highway 1, it had dangerous levels of E coli, and was in the worst 25 per cent of sites for nitrates nationwide. It was also unclear whether these levels were getting better or worse.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The south branch of the Ashburton River burst its banks due to heavy rain in May.

Environment Canterbury chair Jenny Hughey said the 2011 to 2021 data showed Canterbury faced similar challenges to the rest of the country.

“It’s a mixed picture at a high level showing little change over the last few years. Clearly though, the more intensive the land use – with urban being the most intensive – the poorer the water quality.”

This was a challenge they had been working to address for many years, “but there is more to do”.

Hughey said the Government’s new Essential Freshwater package included the concept of Te Mana o te Wai (the health of the waterway comes first), which gave national impetus to much of what was already being done in Canterbury.

Plenty of work was already under way to improve river health in the region, she said.

“In rural areas, we have auditable farm environment plans, nutrient limits and stock exclusion rules. Many of the rules have been further strengthened by local communities focusing on outcomes for their own catchments, and a new integrated plan for Canterbury will be needed by 2024.”

In both urban and rural environments, restoration work was being done by communities.

That work needed to continue, and ECan had ways to support those activities, Hughey said.

“Every step we take will improve our rivers and streams, which is what we all want.”