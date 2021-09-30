Bids for free buses for Christchurch, cheaper fares for students both shot down

Christchurch’s tertiary students won’t be getting a student discount on the bus just yet (file photo).

All Cantabrians under 19 will now benefit from cheaper buses and the public will get a say on a raft of new public transport options – but two popular proposals did not manage to clear an important hurdle.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) councillors voted on Thursday on a swathe of big public transport decisions put forward by councillors – including whether to consult on trialling free public transport for two years, and whether to reduce public transport fares for students.

All were geared towards reducing the carbon footprint for transport. In Greater Christchurch, transport created the lion’s share of emissions at 54 per cent, while households and buildings created 19 per cent, and agriculture 15.3 per cent.

Councillors voted in favour of raising the child fare age to cover everyone up to 19.

Chair Jenny Hughey said at the moment, people ceased to be eligible for child fares when they turned 18, regardless of whether they were still in school.

“[It's] potentially inadvertently encouraging them into cars, and certainly costing them adult rates to get to [or] from their place of study.”

The new fare will be available before the next school year.

George Heard/Stuff Environment Canterbury councillors voted on a raft of public transport proposals on Thursday.

A popular amendment to trial a tertiary student discount in time for the new academic year ended in a tie, meaning it did not pass. The council chief executive said it would place too much pressure on staff to get the system ready in time.

Councillor Vicky Southworth, who had championed the cause, said she was upset by the outcome.

“To respond to the climate challenge, we need to get people off the road fast, and we have this community of willing students. We could have prioritised this.”

University of Canterbury Students’ Association president Kim Fowler, who earlier presented ECan with a petition signed by more than 2000 alongside Lincoln University Students’ Association's president, was also disappointed.

“I’m really gutted that students won’t be able to access a discount at the start of next year. This is about getting students on buses, and we know that to affect students we need to promote public transport at the start of an academic year during orientation rather than later on.”

She hoped they could continue conversations with ECan to work towards a discount in the future.

Councillors also voted to gauge public opinion on a range of other public transport options before the 2022-2023 annual plan, including trialling a discount for tertiary students, creating a bigger suburban Christchurch zone with a flat bus fare of $2 or $3, and trialling free public transport for under-25s.

A motion by councillors Megan Hands and Lan Pham to include trialling free fares in this consultation was alsoshot down.

Pham said it was extremely disappointing, as earlier in the year all but two councillors – Ian Mackenzie and Peter Scott – supported consulting on free fares.

“Our climate crisis will not wait around for politicians to continue to discuss and debate.

“Tangible action and decision-making that urgently reduces emissions is absolutely critical if we’re serious about not totally screwing up our kids and grandkids’ futures.”