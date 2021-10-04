Controversial weed killer's use cut back in Christchurch

Protesters demonstrate against controversial weedkiller glyphosate in Brussels as the EU pesticides committee meets to decide on whether to extend its licence. 2019 file video.

The Christchurch City Council has cut back its use of a controversial weed killer around the city’s waterways, records show.

Most recently, a contractor, on behalf of the council, sprayed 32 litres of Glyphosate 360 along a 4.5-kilometre stretch of the Ōtākaro Avon River between the Gayhurst Rd and Anzac Drive bridges between September 15 and 20. The target was the invasive species yellow flag iris. Most of the sprayed area was red zone land.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A contractor sprayed 32 litres of Glyphosate 360 along a stretch of the Avon River in September. (File photo).

Glyphosate is a herbicide approved for use by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), but its use has garnered public backlash. Environmental campaigners have called for a cut back on spraying.

There are also concerns about its health effects. In 2015, it was designated as probably carcinogenic to humans by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. It is banned in several countries.

The council planned to increase glyphosate use last year, but reversed that decision after two thirds of public submissions to its annual plan on the matter opposed it on health and environmental grounds.

Since 2016, council policy has been to use glyphosate sparingly and away from populated areas. According to records back to 2013, the largest amount sprayed along Canterbury waterways was 544.92 litres during the 2015-16 financial year.

Waikato Regional Council Yellow flag iris seeds and rhizomes are spread by water movement and machinery to infest new areas.

Its use fluctuated over the next three financial years – 238L, 395.2L and 402.1L – but has since decreased dramatically. About 240L was sprayed in 2019-20. That dropped to 150L in 2020-21.

Head of Three Waters and Waste Helen Beaumont​ said while there was no quota on how much glyphosate can be used each year, the council was abiding by a mandate to minimise its use.

The council has an approval system to ensure other options have been considered before using glyphosate, she said.

“Alternative options have been considered or trialled and have proven to be either particularly toxic to aquatic life or ineffective at killing yellow flag iris in a waterway environment.”

Christchurch City Council Extinction Rebellion's Torfida Wainwright pleads with the Christchurch City Council to stop using all herbicides to prevent the killing of insects.

Beaumont said in downstream receiving waters like the Avon River the herbicide quickly binds to sediments and becomes inactive or is diluted below levels which have been assessed as potentially harmful.

It then breaks down naturally through microbial activity, she said.

EPA general manager of hazardous substances and new organisms Dr Chris Hill​ said herbicides containing glyphosate remained safe to use when the rules surrounding their use were followed.

tom dillane/Stuff In 2015, the active ingredient found in Roundup – glyphosate – was classified as “probably carcinogenic to humans” by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. (File photo)

They included wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, goggles and boots, spraying during calm and dry conditions at designated use rates and storing the chemical appropriately.

Hill said the EPA set controls on maximum application rates and restrictions on some glyphosate products to mitigate the risks to aquatic life.

There are six products with the trade name Glyphosate 360 listed on the Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines (ACVM) database.

Hill said that, based on limited information, the council’s recent spraying along the banks of the Avon River “appears to be within the maximum application rates”.

Marney Brosnan “Dead bees” attended Christchurch City Council's draft annual plan submission hearings last year to protest against a council plan to start using glyphosate again.

The EPA monitors and reviews the use of glyphosate drawing on decisions made by international regulators and research groups.

In April, it called for more information on its use in New Zealand, particularly on themanufacture, importation, patterns of use, the availability of alternatives and impacts on Māori.

Glyphosate is approved for use in the European Union (EU), but the European Chemicals Agency and the European Food Safety Authority are reviewing the classification and approval of glyphosate.

Hill said sourcing information on glyphosate from Kiwis would help the agency be better prepared to assess the EU’s findings.

Information can be provided to the EPA until 5pm on October 22 and a summary report would be issued after that. The EU’s conclusions are expected to be released in mid-2022.