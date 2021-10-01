'First-of-its-kind' partnership to better manage Selwyn's Crown pastoral leases

An agreement to better manage Crown pastoral leases in a Canterbury district in an effort to protect native plants and animals, has been labelled as the first of its kind.

Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) and the Selwyn District Council signed a memorandum of understanding this week, agreeing to share consent information on these unique landscapes.

LINZ is responsible for managing 162 Crown pastoral leases nationwide, which span 1.2 million hectares from Marlborough to Southland.

There are eight leases in the Selwyn district covering 85,000 hectares, including areas of native biodiversity.

To carry out certain activities on the land, leaseholders needed to apply for consent from Toitū Te Whenua or the council, or sometimes both.

LINZ chief executive Gaye Searancke said both agencies saw an opportunity to work more closely together on consents to achieve better outcomes for the land.

They already shared consent information on a case-by-case basis, she said, but this agreement would take that to the next level.

“We will now share information on consents relating to land-use change and development, such as cultivation, earthworks, tracking and removal of native vegetation.

“This will help us make more informed decisions when considering requests to change or develop these special landscapes.”

Searancke said it would also make things simpler for the people who leased the land.

“We will look to make joint visits and to spot early on if leaseholders need to meet any other requirements to comply with their lease conditions, or local and national regulations.”

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Glenaray Station in Northern Southland is New Zealand's largest high country pastoral lease. (File photo)

The MOU was the first of its kind for Crown pastoral leases in New Zealand, the two entities said in a joint statement.

“We’re really excited to see the benefits of this agreement unfold, and are keen to explore opportunities with other local and regional councils,” said Searancke.

Selwyn council’s chief executive David Ward said they were looking forward to working more closely with LINZ and leaseholders to make sure Selwyn’s indigenous fauna and flora were protected and well-managed.

“We know that indigenous biodiversity in Aotearoa New Zealand is under threat, and this MOU is a small step in ensuring our district continues to protect its outstanding and unique natural environment.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage's announces planned changes for pastoral lease land management (video first published Feb 2021)

A new bill making its way through Parliament has already got many leaseholders up in arms.

The Crown Pastoral Land Reform Bill seeks to end the controversial tenure review process, which divides Crown-owned leasehold stations into freehold and conservation land.

But many in the farming community felt plans to tighten regulation around fundamental farm activities such as fencing, maintaining roads and clearing shrub would make farming difficult, bureaucratic and financially marginal.

Some saw it as an attempt by the Crown to slowly reclaim the land, ignoring their years of custodianship and not recognising that high country farmers were knowledgable and proud guardians.