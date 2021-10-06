At least a dozen threatened seabirds crash on road in 24 hours

A wildlife rescuer wants permanent signs at each end of her coastal town to teach visitors about a threatened native seabird prone to crash-landing on roads.

In a 24-hour block over Monday night and Tuesday morning, Kaikōura Wildlife Hospital’s Sabrina Luecht found 11 dead Hutton’s shearwaters on Beach Rd, while another injured bird was handed over by a courier company.

The Hutton’s shearwater, or tītī, is a wandering nocturnal seabird, considered nationally vulnerable and on the decline.

They are known to breed at only two sites in the Kaikōura mountains. The clumsy fledglings pass over the town on their way to the sea in March and April – which has sparked a local safety campaign to rescue them.

But Luecht said many did not realise adult birds were just as vulnerable during the breeding season, which started in September.

“Tītī rely on the moon and stars to navigate ... they’re easily confused by bright lights.”

Their weak legs meant they could barely move once they crashed, even to try and take flight, so they were often run over or picked off by predators.

Many locals knew what to do if they spotted a downed tītī, and the best way to help was to make sure visitors to Kaikōura did too, she said.

Beach Rd ran through the heart of the tourist town, and was also part of State Highway 1.

“We have a huge amount of trucks on the road, and there’s no way to divert that traffic.

“Permanent signage at each end of the town is the only way to reach those drivers and visitors ... to say ‘hey, if you’re visiting Kaikōura, please be aware of these birds’.”

Sabrina Luecht/Supplied Another shearwater found dead this week. Some died from head injuries after crash landing.

The signs would ideally be digital, and flash an alert to passing motorists to be aware of Hutton's shearwaters on roads from September to April, she said.

“The only thing that will stop birds actually crashing is [changing the] street lights.”

There was good work going on locally to reduce light pollution, she said.

The Kaikōura District Council was scheduled to change its old sodium streetlights to LED, reducing the brightness from 4000k to 3000k. The upgraded lights would also include hoods to stop lights shining upwards, and dimming options.

The Kaikōura Dark Sky Reserve initiative could also help the species, Luecht said.

Sabrina Luecht/Supplied Hutton's shearwaters can’t walk, so are often hit by cars after crash-landing on the road.

As a rescuer, she found it “really upsetting” to see so many dead shearwaters on the roads.

“It’s so avoidable, and so heartbreaking.”

Tītī were more endangered than some kiwis, and each death meant more birds lost from the breeding population, she said.

“The earthquakes severely impacted their habitats... There’s climate change and fishing making it harder for them to find food, there’s marine pollution, and all sorts of predators [on land].

“But this is something we can do right now to help.”

Outside fledging season, visitors who found an injured Hutton’s shearwater should bring it to Vetcare Kaikōura on Beach Rd, Luecht said.

“There’s no charge for bringing in native birds for assessment or euthanasia, so people don’t need to be put off.”

If the birds seemed to be in good health, people could release them into the sea themselves.

Luecht said the best way to do that was to drop them from a structure like a wharf or pier into open water.