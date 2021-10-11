Abatement notice issued after Gore's council discharges storm water into a creek

Photos taken on August 24, 2020 show sediment being washed into the Mataura River at the confluence with Cronins Creek. Environment Southland issued an abatement notice to the Gore District Council after investigating the discharge.

Environment Southland has issued the Gore District Council with an abatement notice after it received four complaints about stormwater discharges to a creek, which created ‘conspicuous changes’ to the colour of water in the creek.

As a result, the council will consider implementing a draft stormwater bylaw at a council meeting on Tuesday, which may lead some properties having to install filtration devices to their stormwater drains.

A report from Gore District Council 3 Waters asset manager Matt Bayliss, which will be tabled at the meeting, says Environment Southland issued the council with both a formal warning and an abatement notice.

While the abatement notice was originally issued to the council on October 15, 2020, a revised abatement notice was issued on January 26, 2021, following an appeal.

READ MORE:

* Aerial checks spot water pollution on West Coast

* Southland councils fight proposed wastewater rules in Water and Land Plan

* Second discharge to Mataura River under investigation



The report says Environment Southland received complaints about discharges to Cronin’s Creek (more commonly known as Falconer Creek) in June, July and August 2020. The creek drains into the Mataura River.

The abatement notice required the council to implement a sampling programme within the Falconer Road catchment area and prepare an appropriate policy framework ready for consultation, such as a storm water bylaw that can provide the council with the necessary tools to manage storm water discharges from private properties within the Falconer Road Industrial Zone.

It also required council to undertake a trial installation of “drain guards” in roadside sumps as a temporary measure to reduce the risk of further sediment runoff.

The report says the stormwater sampling programme that has been completed has confirmed at least some of the sediment contamination is coming from within private properties connected to the council’s stormwater network.

The sampling programme has shown that there are several industrial properties that are contributing to this issue, and it has also been noted the buildup of dust and/or debris in the road reserve is also likely to contribute to the issue.

To completely resolve the discoloration issue in Falconer Creek, it is expected some form of storm water treatment will need to be implemented for the majority of industrial properties in the catchment, the report says.

The council will also explore applying for a variation to its existing resource consent.

The report says the level of stormwater treatment will require significant investment from individual property owners and the council, and it is still not expected to completely resolve the discoloration issues in Falconer Creek and consequently, the council would still not be meeting the current conditions of its resource consent.