Auckland water shortage: Dams beat Covid-19 vaccinations to 90% threshold

Auckland's Upper Nihotupu Dam reservoir in the Waitakere Ranges at the depth of the drought. (Video April 2020)

Auckland’s once-depleted water storage dams have recovered to normal levels, and restrictions on water use will soon be reviewed.

The dams have reached 90.2 per cent full. October's historical average is 91 per cent.

They bounced back from being just half-full in early May thanks to reduced consumption, rainfall, and boosted supply from the Waikato River.

It is the first time in 20 months the dams have hit the 90 per cent milestone.

READ MORE:

* Auckland water shortage: Dams more than 80% full for first time in two years

* Taking Waikato water does not mean Auckland can return to its wasteful old ways

* Auckland drought: Dam overflows as city keeps up bid to save water



The water levels are tracking just ahead of Auckland’s Covid-19 vaccination rate, which is at 87 per cent of over-12s having had at least one of two Pfizer jabs.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said it is crucial for Auckland to hit the 90 per cent vaccination target for it to come out of alert level 3.

Watercare/Supplied Auckland's largest dam Mangatangi in the Hunua Ranges is 90 per cent full.

Meanwhile, the 18-month restriction on outdoor water use will stay until the council reviews it at the end of October.

“We are providing information to Auckland Council’s governing body which is responsible for making the decision in respect of any water restrictions,” Mark Bourne, the chief operating officer at the council-owned company Watercare, said.

“In addition to water supply levels, we are also providing information on the weather forecasts for spring and summer production volumes at our treatment plants; and customer use.”

For much of the year, the dams have been tracking 25 percentage points below the historical norms.

An additional boost of up to 50 million litres a day has been available from the expanded Waikato River treatment plant since August, but consumption in the city is so low the full amount has not been taken.

Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown is thought to have been behind a 10-15 million litre daily cut, and in alert level 3, the seven-day average of 386 million litres is still below the target for recovery.

The low consumption, combined with the minimum levels that other treatment plants must run at, mean the Waikato River quota can’t be fully used.

Watercare/Supplied Auckland's water dams have risen steadily to pass 90 per cent.

Auckland’s water supply became problematic after the driest six months on record, which took the dam levels to 42 per cent full, their lowest since the 1993-4 water crisis prior to the building of the river pipeline.

In May 2020, unprecedented restrictions on water use were brought in. Most outdoor use was banned, but that was later eased, save for rules about using hand-held triggers on hoses.

An urgent investment of $224 million was made to boost both the river treatment capacity and to recommission smaller local water sources, leading to a sharp long-term rise in water tariffs.

Auckland Council’s governing body meets at the end of October to make decisions on easing the remaining water restrictions.