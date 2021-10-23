At home in an inner city wild habitat

Couple Anna Berthelsen and Cam Carter have "re-wilded" their back garden, converting it from a lawn to lush native vegetation - to benefit native creatures.

Anna Berthelsen gets excited when she spots new native creatures in her backyard.

Compared to five years ago, when it was bare grass, the garden was now “hopping with life”.

Berthelsen, a marine biologist, draws back some low-lying plants, revealing hundreds of tiny flea-like creatures (“amphipods”) jumping out of the soil.

“That's like the web of life,” she says.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Anna Berthelsen and Cam Carter with Huon Berthelsen have "re-wilded" their back garden, converting it from a lawn to lush native vegetation.

“All the birds, animals feed off that ... you can’t have those birds without those hopping things.”

A passion for that symbiosis drove Berthelsen and partner Cam Carter (a paramedic) to transform the terraced garden of their house in central Nelson, into an oasis of native plants.

supplied Anna Berthelsen and Cam Carter have transformed their backyard in central Nelson, into an oasis of native plants. Left, the garden it was five years ago, compared to now, right.

Much of the garden – in suburb of Toi Toi – was now covered with tussocks, flaxes, shrubs like kawakawa, and trees, like the nikau palm.

Native birds were making the most of the lush new setting.

A small population of silver eyes had moved in, with weka passing through (some had hatched there once), tui visiting (especially when the kōwhai trees were in bloom), and a handful of guest appearances by kererū.

Berthelsen had a "wish list" of creatures she hoped would set up home; top of the list are weta and skinks.

She also hoped to do more to attract more birds like grey warblers, and invertebrates.

The garden was “taking on a life of its own”, with plants re-seeding, and native plants popping up that she hadn’t planted.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Most of the couple’s garden has been taken over with flaxes, tussock and an array of shrubs and trees.

It was delivering surprises in other ways too, Berthelsen said.

“The other night, I came out and these cabbage trees, or tī kōuka ... I shone the torch and there were these moths all over it. I looked it up in my insect book and I saw it was the cabbage tree moth ... they come out in September.”

The couple had set up the garden - increasingly with the help of their young daughter – despite having busy lives, and being on a budget.

The garden had evolved without a landscape plan, with a friend giving Berthelsen a “handful” of the hardy low-growing plant, rengarenga, which she split, and they now numbered in the hundreds.

While ideally the garden would have been entirely eco-sourced (grown from seeds and plants directly from the region), some plants had come from garden centres which hadn't confirmed if that was the case.

People wanting to “re-wild” their garden would benefit from knowing a bit about which plants grew in which conditions, Berthelsen said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Berthelsen’s garden reminds her of her home of Tasmania where she grew up.

"It's easier if you do have a contact who can give you something, just to get started."

Mini flaxes were a good option for people planting big flat areas, who didn’t want maintenance, she said.

Mulching had been key for flipping the garden from grass, with mulch obtained from a local arborist and applied once main weeds were removed, and the grass turned over.

Having a few trees there to start off with had helped, with the shade from their canopy helping other plants establish.

She hoped more native birds would settle, with the neighbourhood considering "habitat patches" and growing plants like pipers.

Cat owners could help such habitats by setting up cat curfews, she added.

For Berthelsen, who grew up among the wilderness of Tasmania, her garden made her feel at home.

"We can't survive without nature.

"This is on such a small scale, but the concept is vital to the future of our children and ourselves."