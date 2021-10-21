Auckland water shortage: Council lifts restrictions after 17 months as dams fill

Further water restrictions were imposed as Auckland dams fell to critical levels in May 2020.

Aucklanders are to be freed this weekend from 17 months of outdoor water restrictions after a big fall in consumption and a surge in winter rainfall has returned the dam levels to normal.

Councillors on Thursday accepted the recommendation from its company Watercare to end low-level restrictions banning outdoor water use, except on hoses with hand-held triggers.

Record drought through the summer of 2019-20 took the region’s dams to a quarter-century low of 42 per cent, and triggered $224 million of urgent work to boost supply sources.

But solid rainfall in recent months, including a damaging deluge in August, have now taken dam levels to 93 per cent full – slightly above normal levels.

Supply has also been boosted by 104 million litres a day from other sources.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The August deluge which flooded areas of west and northwest Auckland, including this Waimauku farm, helped the water supply recover.

“Maintaining formal water use restrictions when the need for them has passed risks restriction fatigue,” a Watercare report, considered by councillors, said.

“The latest seasonal forecasts from Niwa and Metservice indicate a normal to slightly wet summer due to an increase in weather systems from the Tasman Sea and the tropics.”

Mayor Phil Goff praised the action of Aucklanders in cutting their use of water by 20 billion litres since the restrictions and call for restraint were first made in early 2020.

Watercare/Supplied A graph showing current consumption (blue) below that of 2019 (red).

“We can go into this summer and autumn without the prospect of having to re-establish restrictions on water use,” he told Thursday’s council meeting.

Watercare’s chairwoman Margaret Devlin said the company would continue with its advertising campaign highlighting that water was a precious resource, and urging care with its use.

While the dams were largely full, Watercare said water from Huia Dam in the Waitākere Ranges was still not useable due to sediment stirred up during the August deluge.

Watercare/Stuff The west Auckland floods have led to the closure of the city's drinking water dams, after landslips polluted its waters.

The drought, the cost of recommissioning small local supplies, and boosting capacity from the Waikato River will be felt in Aucklanders’ water bills for a decade to come.

The annual tariff rise in July doubled to 7 per cent. It will be repeated in 2022, then followed by seven years at 9.5 per cent as Watercare must fund more of its infrastructure from revenue, rather than borrowing.

For much of the year, the dams have been tracking 25 percentage points below the historical norms.

An additional boost of up to 50 million litres a day has been available from the expanded Waikato River treatment plant since August, but consumption in the city is so low the full amount has not been taken.

Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown is thought to have been behind a 10-15 million litre daily cut, and in alert level 3, the seven-day average of 390 million litres a day is still below the target for recovery of 420 million.

The restrictions on outdoor hose use will lift on October 23.