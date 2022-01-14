Deer decimating Southland forests

Deer feeding on bark on private property in Southland, images are from video. [Jesse Bythell QEII]

Mark Thomson has spent years and about $175,000 deer fencing his farm, but fears his 90 hectares of bush may not grow back.

The number of wild deer, goats and pigs on conservation and private land around the country is at crisis point, according to Forest & Bird chief executive Kevin Hague.

Forest & Bird Otago projects manager Francesca Cunninghame said: “Southland is at the heart of this disaster”.

“At the Tautuku Restoration Project in Southland, everywhere from the beach to the highlands is overrun with deer and pigs, which eat the young forest before it has a chance to grow,” she said.

Wild deer have caused damage in the Catlins. [Supplied]

Thomson farms at Lora Gorge in the Hokonui Hills, and said he probably spoke for everyone in the area; deer numbers had exploded.

It was not uncommon for him to see 25 to 30 deer in a paddock of his 340-hectare property.

Larger farms would get 50 to 60 in a herd, he said.

There were not many goats or feral pigs in his area, but there were “massive” red deer and smaller fallows.

Supplied Damaged pōkākā trees (Elaeocarpus hookerianus), de-barked due to deer feeding, taken on private Southland property. [Jesse Bythell QEII National Trust]

Their sheep and beef farm is surrounded by bush, and it took them six years to put up 6500 metres of deer fencing, which cost about $27 per metre.

Without that roughly $175,500 undertaking, the farm would not be economical because of the damage the deer do, Thomson said.

“It’s a beautiful place, but it’s what you don’t see that’s the trouble.”

The amount of sediment that ran from native bush into waterways and the Makarewa River was astronomical, he said.

Supplied A heat map of deer, goat and pig species, produced by Forest and Bird.

“We’re starting to wonder how the bush will regenerate.

“It’s just terrible.”

QEII National Trust Southland representative Jesse Bythell said the carbon effects of forest damage was alarming.

In Southland she was seeing canopy collapse in some places, and when the canopy was gone the forest dried and wind-throw could down trees, she said.

Supplied The markings of pigs and deer in the Catlins.

“It’s a bit disappointing if a 150-year-old tree falls over because of deer.”

Recreational hunting in Southland was not enough to keep up with spiking numbers, Bythell said.

On a recent trip to a Landcorp block in the Te Anau basin, Bythell was told there were five deer, but it turned out there were 30.

“You can think it’s a lovely forest, but there are lots of layers that the deer have taken out.”

That was evident in places like islands in Lake Manapouri; deer on the mainland had damaged the growth, but across the water on the islands, the forest was much healthier.

It did not take much damage for a stag to kill an ancient and slowing-growing podocarp, and if there was no next generation of growth, “it’s like a slow moving train crash”, Bythell said.

Forest & Bird chief executive Kevin Hague said the number and extent of wild deer, pigs and goats on virtually all conservation land and massive areas of private land was at crisis level.