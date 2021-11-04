Wairarapa company fined $50,000 for dumping thousands of tyres

Kevin Anderson and his company Combined Projects have been convicted and fined for the illegal disposal of 4000 waste tyres at a Castlepoint property. (File photo)

A Wairarapa company has been fined $50,000 for illegally disposing of thousands of tyres over a number of years.

Greater Wellington Regional Council laid four charges against Kevin Anderson and his company Combined Projects (2016) Ltd in 2019 for offences that occurred early that year - including breaching an abatement notice from the council to stop further stockpiling.

Anderson and his company were convicted and fined for the illegal disposal of 4000 waste tyres at a Castlepoint property.

Tyres disposed of in a pile exposed to the elements can leach harmful contaminants into the soil and waterways over time, and magnify the risk and consequence of a fire. A pile of tyres in Christchurch caused a major fire, pollution and a $140,000 clean-up bill in 2018.

Supplied Illegally stored tyres pose a significant risk to the surrounding environment due to toxins leaching into the soil, and increase the risk of a destructive fire should they be set alight. (File photo)

Greater Wellington’s environmental protection team leader James Snowdon said in this case, the council had repeatedly contacted Anderson’s company, advising it to take action.

“In addition to the eventual contamination of the land these tyres may cause, they also pose a serious fire risk,” Snowdon said in a statement.

“There are legitimate ways to dispose of tyres, instead Mr Anderson and his company chose to receive these tyres and dispose of them illegally, creating a legacy problem for whoever eventually bought or inherited the land.”

The case went to trial but halfway through proceedings Anderson changed his pleas to guilty and appeared again at Wellington District Court on Wednesday for sentencing.

Chris Skelton/Stuff In a similar case, thousands of tyres left in a yard in Canterbury for years went up in smoke, causing damage to the environment. (File photo)

In addition to seeking a fine from the defendants, the council asked the court to impose an Enforcement Order requiring the removal of the illegal tyres.

On Wednesday, November 3, Judge Brian Dwyer issued a fine of $50,000 to the company and convicted and discharged Mr Anderson due to his financial position.

Costs were imposed on both parties, but the judge declined to make an order requiring the removal of the 4000 or more tyres to an authorised disposal site; he suggested the Regional Council could seek such an order from the Environment Court.

Dwyer commented that if the direct effects had been more significant - and if Anderson had the ability to pay the sentence - the fine could have been up to $70,000.