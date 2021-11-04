Porirua City Council invests $17.9 million to help reduce flooding risk for homes in Plimmerton

After a devastating flash flood swept down the hill on Cluny and Airlie Rds in Plimmerton, north of Wellington, following a night of heavy rain, Rita Flaherty's family is left with mud, silt, and rocks ankle deep, and a river carving a new path across their driveway.

Porirua City Council is investing $17.9 million into infrastructure which aims to reduce the flooding risk for homes in the Karehana area of Plimmerton.

Last year, more than 50 homes were flooded - some for the second or third time in five years.

After the flooding, Porirua City Council launched a catchment-wide investigation to develop options to reduce the flooding risk.

Wellington Water led a team of engineers and more than 20 potential infrastructure solutions were considered. It recommended a pump station, stream upgrades to above Firth Rd, hydraulic improvements, a pipe network diversion down Cluny Rd, inlet protection and debris nets in the scenic reserve.

READ MORE:

* Flood-prone Plimmerton among Porirua suburbs mooted for proposed high density residential zone

* Porirua City Council wants water meters, big rates increases to fund pipes investment

* Plimmerton floods: Council admits community's lost faith over stormwater failures

* As summer gets under way, Tītahi Bay swimmers hope sewage pipes can cope



In a media release, Porirua City Council said it was recognised that this level of investment would not stop flooding in the catchment fully and a handful of houses would not get the level of “desired" protection.

Council officers suggested the work be done in two stages but Porirua mayor Anita Baker successfully moved an amendment to ensure the works went ahead as soon as possible.

SUPPLIED Flooding in November 2020 caused significant damage to parts of Plimmerton.

Baker said “I’m here for the whole city, but for me this is about doing one job and doing it right. The impact on this community was devastating and we need to move as fast as we can on this”.

Councillors Mike Duncan​, Faafoi Seiuli​ and Moze Galo​ voted against the amendment, preferring to do the most urgent and impactful parts of the Karehana work immediately, and the rest in stages, in order to consider costs alongside flood protection work needed in other parts of the city.

The recommendation was carried, and the project would now move into the detailed design phase.

Monique Ford/Stuff Residents cleaning up on Firth St after the flash floods in November last year.

Baker said while the Karehana catchment was assessed by flood modelling as the highest priority flood prone location in the city, there were other areas that needed addressing and these would not be forgotten.

"The city-wide retreat policy now being worked on will be considered early next year and will be designed to prioritise the homes most in need."

In other flood protection work underway across the city, $3m was allocated in the Long-term Plan for improvements in Takapūwāhia.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mud, silt, and rocks littered driveways in Plimmerton last year.

The final stage of construction on the flood storage wetland in Elsdon Park was expected to be done by May 2022.

Investigations were also ongoing into flooding hotspots across the city including in Hongoeka, Maraeroa School, and Kenepuru Dr.