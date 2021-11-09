Korimako/bellbirds spotted in Auckland for the first time in a century

Bellbirds haven't been seen or heard in Auckland for a century, until now.

A native bird thought to be long-gone from Auckland’s trees is back, with bird enthusiasts calling it a “dream come true”.

The Korimako, or bellbird, has not been seen or heard north of the Waikato for over a hundred years, though they are a common sight in the South Island.

PhD researcher at the University of Auckland Rosie Gerolemou captured photos of the bellbird on a trail camera in a garden backing onto Waiatarua Reserve in Remuera last week, and she believes they are the first photos in 100 years.

Rosie Gerolemou/Supplied A korimako (bellbird) has been spied on camera in Auckland for the first time in 100 years.

She told Stuff the bird's presence is evidence that conservation efforts are working to bring the bellbird's 100-year absence to an end.

“A lot of the people who are involved in trapping rats and replanting native plants, this is one of the key species they look for to show their efforts are paying off,” she said.

"If it had been around, people would have shared the news, and people would have heard their song.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A korimako (bellbird) photographed on flax in Kaikōura by Stuff photographer Ricky Wilson.

Over the weekend, the bellbird was also heard several times around the Ōrākei Basin, which suggests to Gerolemou there may be several around the city.

Because Gerolemou had never seen one before, she had to send the photo out far and wide to confirm which bird was photographed, starting with sharing to the iNaturalist app and then academic colleagues.

Rosie Gerolemou/Supplied PhD candidate at the University of Auckland Rosie Gerolemou captured photos of a korimako on her trail cameras in Remuera.

“It went sort of viral around a small number of conservationists,” she said.

Gerolemou runs the Auckland Pest Control Study, which she started as part of her PhD studies three years ago, and in September installed trail cameras as part of a new phase of the research.

Gerolemou's research is ongoing, and people who live in parts of eastern Auckland can sign up to participate. Her researched is funded by Pest Free Auckland (Auckland Council).

According to the Department of Conversation, research has proven that keep rats and stoats away helps grow korimako populations.

Possums don't kill them, but they compete for the same food.

Korimako are small olive-green birds with darker, bluish wings, usually no more than 20 centimetres long. They were named after their distinct song.

The closest they have been to Auckland was a decade ago, when the treasured song-birds returned to Motutapu Island after intensive pest control efforts.