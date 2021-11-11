Christchurch Tasmanian devil bouncing back after world-first hip replacement

A Tasmanian devil at a Christchurch zoo is expected to be given the all-clear by vets after being the first of his kind to get a full hip replacement.

Talei will have his final post-surgery check-up by a specialist orthopaedic veterinary surgeon at Orana Wildlife Park on Thursday afternoon, after his groundbreaking operation in July.

Tasmanian devils are native to Australia where they are classified as endangered, mainly due to a rare contagious face cancer called devil facial tumour disease, which has swept through the wild population.

Orana’s exotic species manager Rachael Mason said Talei was a middle-aged devil – despite being just 3 – and had been suffered from a deteriorating hip joint causing severe pain and lameness.

“X-rays revealed a grossly deformed hip joint which carried a poor long-term prognosis for Talei. Ongoing pain medication would not effectively manage his condition, thereby compromising his life expectancy.”

Rangiora Vet Centre’s Ben Davidson, who treats Orana Park's animals, said the damage to his joint was severe – the outer layer of cartilage had eroded away, meaning his joint was essentially bone rubbing on bone.

Orana Park/Supplied Talei’s hip before his July operation.

“After consulting with our specialist surgeon, Dr Warrick Bruce, it was agreed that the best solution for Talei would be a full hip replacement, giving back a fully active and pain free life.”

Bruce, one of the only New Zealand surgeons experienced in animal hip replacement surgery, had to source special implants from the United States.

The operation took place at Rangiora Vet Centre, and went off without a hitch, Davidson said.

“Talei has experienced a smooth, text-book, recovery from the surgery. We are delighted that he has responded so well to his new joint.”

Orana Park/Supplied Talei after surgery.

The surgery could have significant implications for the management of endangered species, he said.

“Talei has proven that this is a viable option and a fantastic alternative to long term pain relief or euthanasia.”

Mason said he had bounced right back at home.

He and no longer needed pain relief and had full use of his hip.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Four Tasmanian devils have been brought to Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park as part of the Save the Tasmanian Devil Ambassador Programme.

“Talei is a shy animal and is most active at night.

“Since being transferred from our hospital room back into his exhibit, we have tracked his overnight movements with night vision cameras and know that he is investigating his habitat, climbing structures and is behaving like a perfectly healthy devil.

“This operation has dramatically enhanced his quality of life.”

Talei was one of four devils transferred to Orana Wildlife Park from Devils@Cradle in 2019 as part of the Save the Tasmanian Devil Ambassador Programme.