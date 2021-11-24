'It's cowboy country': Marine reserve 'plundered' since ranger's departure

Te Angiangi Marine Reserve, located between Blackhead and Aramoana beaches on the Hawke's Bay coast. (File photo)

A marine reserve on the Hawke’s Bay coast that was a godsend for pāua and crayfish stocks is getting plundered by poachers since the local ranger retired last year, locals say.

Te Angiangi Marine Reserve, established in 1997 and covering 446 hectares between the settlements of Aramoana and Blackhead, about 30 kilometres east of Waipukurau, has helped retain and rebuild seafood stocks on a coast that is frequented by legal and illegal fishers.

For many years Department of Conservation ranger Rod Hansen, who lived at Blackhead, actively monitored the reserve. But last year he left the role and there has been no ranger in place since.

A person who lives locally, but who does not wish to be identified, said things had “gone downhill quickly” since Hansen left and the area was “getting plundered”.

SUPPLIED Te Angiangi marine reserve, Hawke's Bay.

“The signs that marked the reserve were pulled out and destroyed about 2-3 months ago. Some people may not realise they’re in a reserve, but others know and fish there anyway,” the person said.

“It’s quite common now for people to put crayfish pots into the reserve. We contact DOC and the police, but by the time they get out here the poachers are all gone. It’s cowboy country ... the wild west.”

The problems had worsened since a rahui on Waimarama, a beach to the north that has a two-year ban on taking paua, was put in place in December last year.

Supplied Waves break on the coastal reefs at Te Angiangi Marine Reserve. (File photo)

DOC spokesman Brian McDonald said the department was now “reactively patrolling at the reserve”.

“If we hear of things then we investigate them,” he said.

“We have been receiving reports of illegal and non-compliant activities and are currently working with both MPI (Ministry for Primary Industries) and police. There are more people using the coastlines since lockdown restrictions have been eased.”

The department was recruiting for a marine manager role, McDonald said.

Asked about the missing signs, he would only say: “We are reviewing our signage throughout the marine reserve due to our marine management plan. We’re also aware of the occasional sign vandalism and the need to replace signs.”

Ngāti Kere hapū had been “invaluable” and DOC was support them to exercise their kaitiakitanga as tangata whenua of the area, he said.