Kārearea pair killed on electricity lines prompts power pole redesign

A pair of kārearea – the male is the smaller bird – were found dead in Whitireia Park, prompting the local electricity company to revamp some of its infrastructure. (Actual birds not pictured.)

A pair of native kārearea (New Zealand falcons) found dead in Wellington’s Whitireia Park has prompted a significant redesign of the park’s power poles.

Whitireia Park Restoration Group coordinator Robyn Smith said fellow group member Wendy Barry discovered the kārearea under a pole on the hill in the park.

Smith, a former Greater Wellington Regional Council biodiversity advisor, emailed RNZ with her concerns, which made its way to the lines company, Wellington Electricity. It now plans to put insulation caps and covers on the power lines for the birds’ safety.

Kārearea electrocution is a common problem throughout Aotearoa, as they like to perch on high vantage points to find their prey and defend their territory. The power pole in question is the highest in the park.

PARKER CONSERVATION A kārearea, native falcon, captured on a live stream video feeding its four chicks at its ground-based nest south of Dunedin.

A study by Nick Fox and Colin Wynn, which tracked kārearea by radio for five years on the Wairau Plain in Marlborough, identified the cause of death in 21 birds, and discovered nearly half had died by electrocution.

“It may be a common problem, but it is avoidable,” Smith said. “We were devastated by these deaths and prevention would allow these beautiful birds and any young falcon, looking for their own territory, to live and breed safely in Whitireia.”

The new measures will be installed across the park’s poles in the new year.

Regional council biodiversity advisor Kim Broad said she was extremely thankful for the action taken by both the environmental groups and the power company. “It’s comforting to know there will soon be mitigations in place”.

The work within the park predates council involvement, with pest control and revegetation beginning in 2006.

As kārearea nest on the ground, the group is planting tōtara to provide future roosting places.